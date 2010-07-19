Highest earning musicians of 2010

(c) Corbis

Forbes magazine has just announced its list of the highest earners in music, with proper bands (ie ones that feature guitarists!) capturing the top two slots, with The Boss coming in fourth

Here's the list.

1. U2 ($130 million)

2. AC/DC ($114 million)

3. Beyonce ($87 million)

4. Bruce Springsteen ($70 million)

5. Britney Spears ($64 million)

6. Jay-Z ($63 million)

7. Lady Ga-Ga ($62 million)

8. Madonna ($58 million)

9. Kenny Chesney ($50 million)

10. Black Eyed Peas, Toby Keith and Coldplay (all at $48 million)

Here's part of the reason why U2 are so successful.