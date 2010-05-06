Heaven & Hell Euro Tour Cancelled

Tony iommi

(C) Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Although music fans will be disappointed to hear of Heaven & Hell's cancellation, the sadder story is that Ronnie James Dio is finding the fight against the stomach cancer diagnosed at the end of 2009 a difficult one.

This statement appeared on the band's official site earlier this week:

"We have to announce that all forthcoming Heaven & Hell European shows have been cancelled as sadly Ronnie isn't well enough to tour this summer. We hope that everyone understands and want to thank fans and industry colleagues for their continuing support at this time."

The Guitarist team continues to send Ronnie and his family their very best wishes and hope he makes a speedy recovery.