Guitarist Tip Of The Week 2

Technique Tip Of The Week: Use repetition

Question and answer phrases are vital if you want to solo in a compositional way, rather than play mindlessly up and down the scale. But repeating a phrase is a great foil for this - even a fourth doublestop repeated on the top two strings Chuck Berry-style, or a minor third on strings two and three, can lift your solo, especially on your third or fourth chorus!

This tip originally appeared in Guitarist issue 325, as part of the Ultimate Blues feature.