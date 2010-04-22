Guitarist magazine FAQ

What is Guitarist?

The stuff on this website is just a taster of what's on offer in Guitarist magazine - or the Guitar Player's Bible, as we like to think of it. Owned by Future PLC and based in offices in Bath in the UK, Guitarist is Europe's longest-running guitar publication.



The magazine started in June 1984, and has been providing the world's best gear reviews, artist interviews, playing techniques, news and features every month since. It's available in major retailers throughout the world, can be bought online, and has licensed editions in other territories.

Why should I buy the magazine?

Each 200-page issue is packed with the best guitar interviews, in-depth, impartial and honest reviews of the best new products, Q&A advice for gear, special features, guitar lessons for all ability levels and the latest news, reports, and opinion on happenings in the guitar world.

Each issue also comes with an interactive CD where you can see and hear in-depth video and audio demos of the electric and acoustic guitars, amps, effects and software on test in the mag. You'll also see famous players give exclusive video lessons and interviews, and hear audio examples and backing tracks from the mag's extensive Techniques section.

Our product photography, writing and technical expertise is second-to-none - and after 25 years of serving the guitar community, we've recently posted our highest-ever circulation figures, proving we're in better shape than ever.

Who writes for Guitarist?

As well as being staffed by a team of guitar enthusiasts who are all passionate players, Guitarist's contributors include the world's foremost experts on the instrument.

The authors of the world's best-selling guitar-related books have all contributed to the magazine; our guitar lessons are put together by players from the UK's finest guitar schools; our reviewers are professional guitarists with years of experience playing, testing, and reviewing gear; and our interviews are written by guitar players for guitar players.

Can I see samples of the mag?

Click here to download example PDF documents of Guitarist. You can also view a digital Zinio copy by clicking here.

What's in the latest issue?

Click here for a summary of the latest issue.

Where can I buy Guitarist?

The cheapest and best way to buy Guitarist is to subscribe - you'll save money, receive a great free gift, and also be sent your copy earlier than if you bought it from the shops.

You can take advantage of the latest subscription offer and receive a free gift by clicking here if you live in the UK and Europe, or here if you live in North America.

If you do prefer to buy from the newsstand, UK stockists include all major newsagents and major supermarkets.



Guitarist is available to buy in selected outlets all over the world. It's also translated into other languages.



If you live outside the UK or the US, you can also order Guitarist online at the My Favourite Magazines website. Choose 'Guitarist' from the 'Music' menu, and follow the instructions. All prices include international delivery.

Yes sirree. You'll save 15% off each issue and receive a free gift.

I've missed an issue. Can I still get it?

You can, but we usually only keep issues for up to six months after their on-sale date before they sell out. Call 0870 444 8456 from the UK or visit the My Favourite Magazines websiteto order.

How do I submit a reader advertisement?

You can place an advert in the Reader Ads section of our magazine by emailing it to guitarist.readerads@futurenet.com. There is a 21-word maximum for your advert description (excluding your name and location): Ads that exceed this count will not be included. There is a limit of three ads per person per month.

Guide example to formatting your adverts (upper caps are not required in the description:

Category: Electrics

Advert: Fender Stratocaster, USA Standard, 2001, black, white scratchplate, three Lace Sensor pickups, vgc, never gigged, Fender hard case, £435 ono. Call Al 01234 567890 E-mail al.baloney@youremail.com London

We reserve the right to omit or change any ads that don't follow the above guidelines, or infringe any company's trademarks, ie Strat copy, Gibson copy and so on. Please write concisely and double-check your phone number and email address. You get 21 words max, and they're all free!

How much does it cost to advertise in Guitarist?

To discuss advertising rates for Guitarist magazine, or for a full prospectus and rate card, please contact Senior Advertising Sales Manager Matt King on 01225 442 244, or e-mail mking@futurenet.co.uk.

To submit an article idea, press release, news story, album or product for review, or to give us your feedback on the magazine, email guitarist@futurenet.com or call 01225 442 244. Contact us by post at: Guitarist magazine, Future Publishing, 30 Monmouth Street, Bath, BA1 2BW.

I still have more questions. Who do I call?

Dial 0870 444 8474 and our customer services team will be happy to help you out. For editorial enquiries, call 01225 442 244 or e-mail guitarist@futurenet.com.