Guitarist 328 on sale now

In Guitarist issue 328, on sale now…

PRS GUITARS - 25th ANNIVERSARY

We celebrate the guitar world's greatest modern success story - the rise of Paul Reed Smith guitars - in our special 14-page feature PLUS new 2010 models reviewed

JOE BONAMASSA

The blues guitar star holds a special session for readers and answers your questions in this playing-packed masterclass PLUS see Joe on video

INTERVIEWED

Slash
George Benson
Airbourne
… and more!

EIGHT-STRING ROUNDUP

When six strings just ain't enough - check out our review round-up of eight string guitars from Ibanez, ESP LTD,and Schecter with full video demo on the CD

THE BEST GEAR REVIEWS - FIRST

Reviewed in the magazine, with video and audio demos on the CD…

Fret-King Ventura Super 60 SSH & Elan Super 60
Jaden Rose electrics
Martin D15-M & 00015-M
LR Baggs Venue DI
Egnater Rebel 30
Peavey Vypyr 120H
Vox AC30VR & AC15VR
Visual Sound GarageTone FX
MXR Micro Flange & Micro Chorus
Peavey Zodiac DE Scorpio Bass
Chunk FX
Apogee GiO USB interface
… and much more

ON THE CD

Video and audio demos
Full audio and video lessons, with tab in the mag - learn rock, blues, acoustic, beginner, shred and a ton of great licks!

BUYING ADVICE AND Q&A

Second-hand buying info, long-term tests, and your gear woes answered - plus buy and sell your own gear in our Reader Ads section

