Guitarist issue 342 - on sale now

50 Years Of The Gibson SG
The blow-by-blow account of how Gibson's initially despised ugly duckling transformed into one of the greatest electric guitars of all time.
T-Bone Walker
We tell the story of the real godfather of modern rock 'n' roll, complete with a brilliant style file to help you master his unique playing style.
Midlake
We chat with the Texan alt-country stars about gear, recording, and how on they somehow manage to fit four guitar players into one band…
Dennis Coffey
As a member of the Funk Brothers, Dennis Coffey's played on more hit records than you've had hot dinners. The legendary Motown guitarist tells us what it takes to funk.
Whitesnake
We chat with hot-shot guitarist Doug Aldrich about life in the bosom of the Snake, working with Coverdale and guitarist egos.
Frankfurt Top 40
Our pick of the most exciting products we found at this year's Frankfurt Musikmesse show.
Reviewed
- Gibson 50th Anniversary SG Standard 24
- Anderson Bulldog & Collings 290 DC S
- Sterling by Music Man AX30
- Patrick James Eggle Parlour
- Takamine EG Mini
- Marshall YJM100
- Vox Night Train NT50H
- Jet City JCA521RC
- Rivera Blues Shaman, Double Shaman and Metal Shaman
- Fender 60th Anniversary Precision & American Special Precision
- Apple GarageBand for iPad
- Alesis GuitarLink Plus
- HardWire SP-7 Stereo Phaser
- Pickmaster PLectrum Cutter
- JangleBox JB2
Longterm Tests
- James Tyler Variax by Line 6 JTV-69US
- Taylor GS Mini
- Roland GR-55GK
On the Guitarist CD
Artist video…
- T-Bone Walker Style File with Danny Illet
Video demos of…
- Marshall YJM100
- Gibson 50th Anniversary SG 24
- Sterling By Music Man AX30
- Vox Night Train NT50H
Audio demos of…
- Patrick James Eggle Parlour
- Rivera Blues Shaman
- Rivera Metal Shaman
- Rivera Double Shaman
- HardWire SP-7 Stereo Phaser
Techniques columns…
- Lick Of The Month (video lesson)
- The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)
- Lick Factory
- Blues You Can Use
- Five Steps To Dimebag Darrell
- Shape Up
- Exotic Scales
PLUS!
Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns and much more!
Guitarist issue 341, is available now from all good UK newsagents, or as a digital magazine for PC, Mac and iPad from Zinio. Non-UK readers can purchase a copy from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk.