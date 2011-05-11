Guitarist issue 342 - on sale now

50 Years Of The Gibson SG

The blow-by-blow account of how Gibson's initially despised ugly duckling transformed into one of the greatest electric guitars of all time.

T-Bone Walker

We tell the story of the real godfather of modern rock 'n' roll, complete with a brilliant style file to help you master his unique playing style.

Midlake

We chat with the Texan alt-country stars about gear, recording, and how on they somehow manage to fit four guitar players into one band…

Dennis Coffey

As a member of the Funk Brothers, Dennis Coffey's played on more hit records than you've had hot dinners. The legendary Motown guitarist tells us what it takes to funk.

Whitesnake

We chat with hot-shot guitarist Doug Aldrich about life in the bosom of the Snake, working with Coverdale and guitarist egos.

Frankfurt Top 40

Our pick of the most exciting products we found at this year's Frankfurt Musikmesse show.

Reviewed

Gibson 50th Anniversary SG Standard 24

Anderson Bulldog & Collings 290 DC S

Sterling by Music Man AX30

Patrick James Eggle Parlour

Takamine EG Mini

Marshall YJM100

Vox Night Train NT50H

Jet City JCA521RC

Rivera Blues Shaman, Double Shaman and Metal Shaman

Fender 60th Anniversary Precision & American Special Precision

Apple GarageBand for iPad

Alesis GuitarLink Plus

HardWire SP-7 Stereo Phaser

Pickmaster PLectrum Cutter

JangleBox JB2

Longterm Tests

James Tyler Variax by Line 6 JTV-69US

Taylor GS Mini

Roland GR-55GK

On the Guitarist CD

Artist video…

T-Bone Walker Style File with Danny Illet

Video demos of…



Marshall YJM100

Gibson 50th Anniversary SG 24

Sterling By Music Man AX30

Vox Night Train NT50H

Audio demos of…

Patrick James Eggle Parlour

Rivera Blues Shaman

Rivera Metal Shaman

Rivera Double Shaman

HardWire SP-7 Stereo Phaser

Techniques columns…

Lick Of The Month (video lesson)

The Devil's Trickbag (video lesson)

Lick Factory

Blues You Can Use

Five Steps To Dimebag Darrell

Shape Up

Exotic Scales

PLUS!



Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns and much more!



