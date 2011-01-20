Guitarist issue 338 - on sale now
Featuring
Read more: Peavey Invective 120 Head
THE ULTIMATE ROCK GUITAR LESSON
Two of the UK''s top guitar tutors bring a horde of licks and tricks that's guaranteed to make you a better player. With full tab and audio on the Guitarist CD.
BRIAN MAY
The Queen legend has given us exclusive access to his gear - find out why it's about much more than The Red Special.
ERIC JOHNSON
The Texan tone master tells all about his new album
LINE 6 DT50
The company's new flagship hybrid valve/digital amp reviewed.
BILL FRISELL
When electric guitar meets viola wonderful things can happen… Bill explains.
FLAXWOOD CC-H CC CUSTOM & ARISTIDES 0I0
Two high-end electrics from Finland and the Netherlands - both made from unusual synthetic materials. Find out what we make of their vision of the future in our in-depth review.
REVIEWED
Jaden Rose Series 2
Guild D-40 Std, F-30R Std & F-212XL Std
Peavey 6534+
Line 6 DT50
Blackstar HT-1R
Flaxwood CC-H CC Custom & Aristides 0I0
Blackstar HT-1R
TC Electronic Shaker, Vortex, Corona, Flashback
SWR Headlite, Amplite & Golight Bass Rig
Yamaha TRB 1004J bass
Wampler Paisley Drive
T-Rex Tonebug Phaser & Chorus Flanger
PreSonus Audiobox USB
Vibramate Bigsby mounting kit
Kuassa Amplifikation Crème
ON THE CD
The Ultimate Rock Lesson
The regular Techniques lessons
Gear demos of:
Flaxwood CC-H CC Custom & Aristides 0I0
Peavey 6534+
Guild D-40 Std, F-30R Std & F-212XL Std
Line 6 DT50
TC Electronics pedals
Tonebug pedals
Guitarist issue 338 - on sale now