Guitarist issue 338 - on sale now

Featuring

Read more: Peavey Invective 120 Head

THE ULTIMATE ROCK GUITAR LESSON



Two of the UK''s top guitar tutors bring a horde of licks and tricks that's guaranteed to make you a better player. With full tab and audio on the Guitarist CD.

BRIAN MAY



The Queen legend has given us exclusive access to his gear - find out why it's about much more than The Red Special.

ERIC JOHNSON



The Texan tone master tells all about his new album

LINE 6 DT50



The company's new flagship hybrid valve/digital amp reviewed.

BILL FRISELL



When electric guitar meets viola wonderful things can happen… Bill explains.

FLAXWOOD CC-H CC CUSTOM & ARISTIDES 0I0



Two high-end electrics from Finland and the Netherlands - both made from unusual synthetic materials. Find out what we make of their vision of the future in our in-depth review.

REVIEWED



Jaden Rose Series 2

Guild D-40 Std, F-30R Std & F-212XL Std

Peavey 6534+

Line 6 DT50

Blackstar HT-1R

Flaxwood CC-H CC Custom & Aristides 0I0

TC Electronic Shaker, Vortex, Corona, Flashback

SWR Headlite, Amplite & Golight Bass Rig

Yamaha TRB 1004J bass

Wampler Paisley Drive

T-Rex Tonebug Phaser & Chorus Flanger

PreSonus Audiobox USB

Vibramate Bigsby mounting kit

Kuassa Amplifikation Crème

ON THE CD



The regular Techniques lessons

