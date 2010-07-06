Guitarist issue 331 on sale now

RECORD YOUR GUITAR NOW

Start recording your own guitar music with our non-nonsense beginner's guide - we'll get you up and running right now

GUITARIST OF THE YEAR COMPETITION

Enter our competition for the chance to win great prizes and to be part of the live showdown at the London Music Show!

THIN LIZZY

The newly invigorated line-up in a round-table discussion with Guitarist

ANNIHILATOR

Legendary thrash guitarist Jeff Waters talks gear and technique

SANDI THOM

A new bluesey direction for the girl who once wished she was a punk rocker

WORLD EXCLUSIVE REVIEW

Knaggs Choptank 3

Ex-PRS man Joe Knaggs presents his debut electric. Read the world's first review and check out the full exclusive video demo on our CD

THE BEST GEAR REVIEWS - FIRST

PRS SE Torero, SE Mikael Åkerfeldt & SE 25th Anniversary Custom 24

Framus Mayfield Custom Flamed Maple & Framus Mayfield Pro Mahogany

Suhr Guthrie Govan SN

Knaggs Chesapeake Choptank 3

Martin GPCPA1

Yamaha FSX720SC & FSX730SC Maple

Engl Powerball MkII

Line 6 Spider Valve MkII 212

Maxon AD-999 Delay, CS-550 Stereo Chorus Pro, DS-830 Distortion Master, OD-820 Overdrive Pro

ISP Technologies Totally Blues & Fetish pedals

DigiTech JamMan Solo

TC Electronic BG500 210 & 115

Line 6 Relay G90 & G50

Tascam DR-08 & DR-2d

ON THE CD

Artist video, full audio and video gear demos and guitar lessons, with tab in the mag - learn rock, blues, acoustic, beginner, shred and a ton of great licks!

BUYING ADVICE AND Q&A

Second-hand buying info, long-term tests, and your gear woes answered - plus buy and sell your own gear in our Reader Ads section