Getting the Jimi Hendrix tone

1. Dunlop JH-1D Jimi Hendrix Signature Wah pedal

£139

Closely based on the original JEN-made, Thomas Organ Co-designed wah that was famously used by Jimi to such incredible effect.

2. IK Multimedia Amplitube Jimi Hendrix

£155.62

The complete Jimi Hendrix rig, lovingly modelled in software form. What would the man himself have thought?

3. DigiTech Jimi Hendrix Experience

£199

According to DigiTech this excellent pedal is now discontinued but you can still find them if you look around. It has seven of Jimi's most famed signature tones from songs such as All Along The Watchtower and Little Wing. And it's purple too!

4. Marshall Jimi Hendrix Super 100JH

£POA

This monster is 100-watts of pure rock fury, It's also going to set you back a fair bit as it's a hand-wired reissue custom made to order by Marshall.

5. Jim Dunlop Jimi Hendrix Octavio

£229

Excuse me while I stomp this cheese-wedge - Dunlop's interpretation of the original fuzz-octave tone.