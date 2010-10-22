Friday's Guitar Hero: Eric Roche

...

Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: Eric Roche

With Eric's tragically early passing the guitar world lost a true gent as well as a hugely influential acoustic guitarist. He did a great deal of work with music schools to pass on his talents whilst continuing to effortlessly push the boundaries of what the instrument is actually capable of.

Here's just one example of his use of guitar body percussion, harmonics and finger-scrapes within a wholly musical sphere. Genius.