Friday Giveaway: Win James Hetfield books

James Hetfield is many things… titan of rhythm guitar playing, commanding frontman with no equal, songwriter of metal classics, master of puppetry… now author Mark Eglington tells the Metallica chieftain's story so far in this new book. And you can win one of five copies Guitarist has to give away.

The book James Hetfield - The Wolf At Metallica's Door, chronicles his rise from the first musical adventures with school friend Hugh Tanner - interviewed here for the first time - to his meeting with Lars Ulrich and their incredible journey from playing small clubs to huge stadiums.

To be in with a chance of bagging one of five copies, just e-mail your name and address to guitaristcomps@futurenet.com with 'HETFIELD' in the subject line.

Competition closes at 4pm GMT on Friday 9 July 2010.