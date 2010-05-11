Featured Lesson: Jimmy Page lick

This excercise is inspired by Jimmy Page's impressive hammer-on/pull-off licks. The lick is in E minor pentatonic (E G A B D) and features two-string hammer-on and pull-off sequences.



To add interest, the phrase alternates between the minor seventh and major seventh (D and D# ) in bars one and two and the minor and major thirds (G, G# ) in bars three and four.

This gives an ear-twisting minor and major sound, typical of Page. Use a down stroke for each picked note. Fretting wise, use your first finger on the minor seventh (D in bars one and two) and minor thirds (G in bars three and four) and second finger on the major sevenths and major thirds.

As always, click on the thumbnail above to see the notation, and below you'll find the video lesson, featuring BIMM's Jamie Hunt.

Taken from the May 2010 issue of Guitarist

