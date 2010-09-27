David Mead – Arboretum video preview

We review the new album from David Mead in issue 334 of Guitarist but here's a video taster of what's in store.

This lovely track entitled Unseen Sunlight is taken from David's latest album Arboretum, released on The Guitar Label and reviewed in the October issue of Guitarist that's on-sale 29 September.

The footage was shot by RDDM's Martin Holmes, who also handles the vast majority of video that features on the Guitarist CD each month.

For further information and to track down a copy of the album, visit David Mead's site or that of The Guitar Label