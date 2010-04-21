Classic Van Halen footage revamped

Eddie van helen

© Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis

In a world where Avatar in 3D can bring a grown man to tears, there may not be too much to get exited about when watching a clip or three taken from a classic-era Van Halen show.

However, quasi-official fansite Van Halen News Desk has polished the audio of a revered bootleg to a point where you can imagine what it would have been like to have your head blown clean off by one of the most influential electric guitarists ever.

The visuals aren't especially noteworthy, but the guitar work is spectacular: forget the lumbering, nepotistic dinosaur that is VH circa 2010 and watch the real thing. Even the mighty Chickenfoot have to take a back seat...

Click here to enjoy