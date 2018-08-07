Studio showcase
Show us your pride and joy!
It's not just the professionals who have impressive studios these days: we know that many of you put a great deal of time, effort and money into creating your home facilities, so it's only natural that - like proud parents - you'd like to show them off to the world.
We're happy to allow you to do exactly that - click through the gallery to see photos of the most impressive, quirky, unorthodox and downright jaw-dropping setups that MusicRadar's users have sent in.
Pull up a chair and browse the whole gallery (new inclusions are now at the front, starting below).
Manuel Daniele
While there’s no denying the quality of gear rammed into the racks of Manuel’s Pro-Tools-centric, Italian studio. We cannot take our eyes off the beautiful acoustic treatment.
Check out the Studio Showcase group thread for more photos from Manuel, there’s some real artistry at work there.
Duncan MacLennan
When on his travels to his second home in Lisbon, Duncan pack the essentials, some controllers and a laptop.
The Akai APC controller looks like it can take care of all the mixing duties, while the Roli Seaboard Block’s MPE support opens up a ton of creative possibilities.
Joe Kiernan
It’s been a while since Joe posted this pic of his guitar-strewn studio, informing us that he’d hoped to add some acoustic treatment soon.
We’d love to see how it has progressed since, perhaps some more gear has arrived? Who knows.
Marcel Móga
Marcel’s Moldovan musical hideaway holds some classic gear, which goes to show that some of this stuff can, indeed, last the test of time.
We’re liking the high representation of grooveboxes here. From the Boss DR-202 Dr Groove, through to Korg’s valve-powered Electribe EMX-1 all the way up to one of Roland’s last in the line of its Groovebox range, the MC-808.
I favourite piece of ‘vintage’ gear here has to be the E-mu Orbit 0909. This 1u rack synth was an instant classic and kicked off E-mu’s line of dance-oriented synth line, which was quickly picked up by the likes of Orbital and Todd Terry.
Andrew Keith Russell
The hub of Andrew’s studio focusses on the Mac Mini running PreSonus Studio One and there’s plenty of control options too.
The iPad deployed to run PreSonus Studio One Remote and we can see the PreSonus Faderport DAW controller nestled alongside the Apollo Twin and Mackie Big Knob passive 2x2 studio monitor controller too.
Daniel Dante Finardi
The low-lighting and Buddhist iconography all make for a very calming setting for those long sessions, working on critical mixes.
Daniel’s setup centres on an iMac running Cubase and we can see interfacing is taken care of by the Apollo Twin and monitoring with the help of the classic Yamaha NS-10s.
Igor Tsigelman
With monitoring completely sewn up, courtesy of KRK. Igor’s studio is kitted out with a fair amount of controller action that would have us believe that much of his work involves Native Instruments Maschine.
Alongside the NI tools, the diminutive Numark controller also points to live performance and a desire to get more hands-on when producing.
Satira Jurapongvanit
Satira’s guitar-centric home studio looks to be brimming with all the right stuff for tracking guitars, bass and vocals.
Plenty of stringed options and pedalboard, all primed for capturing guitar tones.
Shawn Preston
Residing in the small college town of Edinboro, Pennsylvania is Shawn Preston’s rather spacious studio and it looks like he could pack up and move to new premises rather easily.
You’d be right in thinking this would make a great live room as behind the camera is enough room for a fully mic’d up drum kit.
Shawn’s kit list includes a Behringer X32, Mackie HR824 Monitors, M-Audio Oxygen 25 and a Macbook running Pro Tools, Logic, Finale, and Reason.
Matthew Comegys
Now this is a space we can all relate to. Whether you are cramming your production stations into a one-bed flat, or have been demoted to a corner in the spare room with the impending growth of the family unit. You make do with what you’ve got.
We’d take a Juno-60 (a particular favourite of ours) casually placed on a coffee table next to the Moog Voyager any day of the week.
Knud-Henrik Bentzen
There’s no doubting Denmark-based Knud-Henrik is a keys-man, with this little lot surrounding his studio.
A blend of workstations, stage pianos, synths and controllers are joined by some in-the-box sound creation, headed up by the jam-packed Omnisphere.
Terrany Johnson
Terrany Johnson, aka Tee-Double, show us once again that a jam-packed studio is a thing of wonder. First you're met with the sight of gear from floor to ceiling, then the more you look, the more you see the gems that lie within.
A few highlights are undoubtedly the LinnDrum, Oberheim DMX and Sequential Circuits Drumtraks - a triumvirate of old-school beat-makers right there, we’re sure you’ll agree.
Pierluigi Sicolo
Pierluigi’s studio is so rammed with synthy goodness that it is impossible to do it justice in one photograph, so we implore you to check out our Studio Showcase group on Facebook for more photos.
This arbitrary snippet shows there’s much love for the new and not so new. The Pioneer AS-1, Modal Craft and Roland JD-XA are joined by the likes of the Novation Nova and you can just make out the corner of the Korg Radias.
Yann Faussurier
There’s something beautiful about the symmetry of Yann’s studio. While we’re massive fans of your production dungeons swimming with gear, this feels like a more considered approach and we love it just as much as all the others.
Our guess is Yann has not long started out in the Eurorack game and looks like he making great headway in filling those cases, but to what end? All we can say is good luck and that Pro 2 would look even lovelier with a couple of skiff cases on either side.
Dan Johnson
Looks like performance and hybrid-controller production are high on the list of workflows in Dan’s studio.
It’s clear to see that his colours are firmly pinned to the Native Instruments mast, with Komplete Kontrol, Maschine Studio and Maschine Jam all in attendance. Although there are plenty of Novation controllers for Ableton lurking around the place too.
Edward Bass
There’s no mistaking that the Studiologic Sledge is very much the dominant force here, visually, but we really love the lack of computational device and a DAW in this stripped-down homage to hardware. However, Richard informs us that the computer is just out of shot.
Edward is obviously a connoisseur of the small synth/groovebox with the inclusion of the kult classic that is the Korg Electribe ER-1, moving through the ages all the way up to a future classic that is the Make Noise 0-Coast.
Adi Rowe
Adi is a true DJ and has obviously been in the game for some time. We wish we could squeeze in more of this panoramic shot, which is entirely festooned with decks and vinyl.
Swinging round to the production side of things and the studio features plenty of controller and outboard options, but perhaps the most intriguing part of this space is what looks like a modern teasmade - classy!
Alfred Villagomez
Much like our good friend Mr Rowe, Alfred’s studio is also heavy on the turntablism with a side order of in-the-box control, courtesy of Dicer.
The creative spark that is Novation’s Circuit is always a good sight alongside the Ableton Push, Maschine Mikro and Arturia MicroBrute, in blushing rouge colourway.
Milo Jones
While Milo’s studio is lean in the gear department, it is quite obvious that he takes analysis very seriously in Logic Pro X.
Andreas Cruz
Any studio that rocks a Korg Radias is alright in our book. The improved polyphony and sound palette to it’s predecessor, the MS2000B, were slightly overshadowed by the bold statement that was the synth’s separate keyboard. There’s no sign of that here, perhaps as there’d be no room?
The Radias is in rather good company and is joined by a Korg Kronos, Nord Lead A1R, Waldorf Blofeld, Hypersynth Xenophone, and a DSI OB-6 module. No doubt with control and sequencing duties taken care of by Squarp Instruments’ Pyramid sequencer and the Arturia KeyStep
Tommy Jansson
There’s something faintly Death Star-like about Tommy’s studio, not sure if it’s the white geometric acoustic treatments, or just the pair of Stormtroopers holding sentry.
You can’t deny that he’s gone all in, with the likes of the white Alesis keytar, monitors, console and Audio Technica MT50x headphones. It’s just a shame there isn’t more outboard gear available in his favourite hue.
Andy Styler
Star Wars fan, Andy, is rocking some lovely new bits of kit in his studio. Roland’s Boutique range is well represented with the likes of the reimagined Jupiter-8, Juno-106 and TB-303. Not sure if there’s enough room, but we think he should go for the complete set.
A Moog Sub-37, Mother-32 and Nord Lead 4 are joined by the very useful pairing of the Maschine Studio and Machine Jam - taking care of sequencing and beat-making duties.
Marvin Culler
Marvin’s compact studio space has been made full use of with the Akai controller, complete with the helpful handwritten hints across the keys.
We’d also take a stab that Mr Culler could also a keen designer in the digital art realm, judging by the size of that tablet and presumably, it’s rather easy to navigate round a DAW with it too.
Max Merk
There are some rather enviable synths lurking in the dark and brooking studio of Max Merk.
It looks like the Roland SH-101 maybe a favourite, taking pride of place on the workstation, although the rack to the right isn’t all that far away - not many studios can boast a Juno-80, Korg M1 and a Korg Polysix. There’s also space for one more. Perhaps something like an old Sequential Circuits, or an Oberheim would look good there?
Ilario Iburni
We think you’ll agree that this studio from Ilario Liburni has everything you could ever want. From the fully-decked out DJ booth, to the racks of synths, multiple desktop controllers and noisemakers, right down to copies of Computer Music magazine.
Yes, the impressive display of synths, samplers, controllers and grooveboxes may be be the headliners here, but who wouldn’t want to get hold of that array of monitoring options? In a word: jealous.
Ziad Sarrouh
Not wanting to be outdone by our new best friend, Ilario, Mr Sarrouh here has all the hallmarks of a producer who’s not so much battling with GAS (gear-acquisition-syndrome) as embracing it.
Roland is well represented in this den of musical iniquity. We’re especially liking the tower of Japanese synth history with the Jupiter-6, JX-3P and the JD-XA on top, which is also flanked rather nicely by a 303 and 606.
It’s worth mentioning that just out of shot is another workstation that holds an entire collection of Aira goodies and a healthy array of Eurorack modular. Phew.
Ben Williams
Now this setup from Ben Williams is the sort of studio that we could all aspire to having. It could be said that too much gear can be detrimental to productivity, so Ben’s streamlined approach could be a good one.
The Streichfett, Mopho and Akai controller - teamed with Logic Pro X and a Focusrite Saffire interface - are all this producer needs.
Dan Rosewarne
There’s a good balance of in-the-box and outboard activity here. Roland’s System-1 synth and the Ableton Push controller are classic examples of hybrid music-making.
Despite the compact nature of Dan’s space, it’s good to see a whopping great 88-key controller in situ.
Kelvin Avon
This rather pro looking studio is the home of Kevin Avon and it is positively dripping in Universal Audio gear. Which, of course, is no bad thing.
Touchscreen control, NI’s Kontrol S series keyboard and the ROLI Seaboard Rise should be enough to keep idle hands busy.
Geoff Evans
Geoff is taking acoustic treatment seriously, as we all should, but we’re mostly enamoured by the colour scheme in this studio. Check out the neat placement of the Digitech Whammy underneath the coordinated Focusrite Scarlett 18i20.
Alan Slinn
Never let it be said that you can have ‘too much control’. Alan’s domain of digital audio is manipulated by a plethora of controllers and devices. Not one, not two, but three Akai controllers are joined by the good old Maschine from Native Instruments and Korg's NanoKontrol Studio.
We’re guessing that Alan is running multiple computer rigs here along with the iPad, for a whole lot of soft synth action.
John Valasis
This is the Athens-based studio of composer, producer and sound designer John Valasis. He’s signed to Ninja Tune’s publishing house Just Isn’t Music and has worked on projects for Native Instruments, BBC, Ableton, 8DIO, Virgin, Vice Magazine and Zero-G.
Michele Di Salvo
The tracks created in Michele Di Salvo’s studio are mainly driven by sampling, layers of drones, keyboards and effected guitars using a Boss ME70 pedalboard and GR-55 guitar synthesizer. According to Michele, most of the equipment was chosen after reading many copies of Future Music and Computer Music magazines.
Marcell Cseley
Sometimes you’ve just got to get it out of the box and plug it in, which is exactly what Marcell has done here. A burgeoning Eurorack collection is patching its way into this setup, not minding what’s in its way.
Jason Mattia
There's plenty going on in Jason’s studio, with lots of outboard gear to go along with the virtual instruments displayed on all those screens (including the obligatory huge TV monitor). It’s also good to see that he’s plugged into the Matrix at all times.
Jim Markham
Jim’s music-making sanctuary can be found in Sweden and is home to not one, but two dartboards. There's plenty of gear on display here, and don’t think we didn’t see MusicRadar displayed on the screen there. Nice touch - cheers Jim!
Neil Parker
Neil’s studio could be seen a mini-homage to some of Roland’s past glories; a JP-8080, SP-808 EX, TR-727, MC-505 and the TR-8 round off what is quite the collection. An honourable mention must go out to the Micromoog, once the cheaper alternative to the Minimoog.
Phil Summer
Phil’s studio is designed to let him produce music in various genres. He’s using a combination of Ableton Live, Traktor, Maschine and external gear like TC Helicon’s VoiceLive to process his voice. He also employs the Boss GK technology to layer guitar sounds with generated synth chords and bass via MIDI.
Kyle Conklin
All monitoring options are covered in Kyle’s ultraviolet idyll, and he’s got plenty to keep his hands busy with the likes of the Moog Mother-32 and Minitaur, Korg Minilogue and MS-20, and a Softube Console 1 all in attendance.
Suri Frexas
Suri’s studio is the embodiment of calm. Wherever you look, natural wooden tones surround you, calling you to let loose your creativity. Well, that’s what we reckon, anyway.
Joe Kiernan
This guitar-centric utopia is the studio of Joe Kiernan, who is rolling some serious amp-modelling and quite the selection of wah/expression pedals.
Let’s not be distracted from the music gear on display here, but big props surely must go out to the Robocop mug and the rather huge curved 49-inch 4K Samsung TV which serves as a monitor.
Kevin Osborne
The clean, unhurried workspace that is Kevin Osborne’s studio is flanked by the old and new - a Roland Juno DS 88-hits us in the foreground, while a good old Korg 700 can be seen lurking in the background.
Matt Holt
This is Matt’s studio live room - mid-session. The Blackdown studio was built by his own hands as a dissertation project for his music production degree.
The studio took eight months to design and six months to build. Matt has now been developing it for over six years.
Shadows of Life
Electronic, orchestral, pop and piano productions can be heard emanating from the home of semi-pro producer Shadows of Life. It’s all looking pretty complete from this photo, but he informs us that acoustic treatments are next on the shopping list.
If you want to hear what it all sounds like, then on over to the Shadows of Life Soundcloud page.
Infinite Ego (Infinity, Go!)
At the heart of this studio is an Argosy Halo workstation filled with a Universal Audio Apollo interface, Fractal Audio Axe-Fx II XL+, assorted power strips, preamps from Joe Meek and Mesa Boogie, and a Yamaha Motif synth module.
Other instruments include a Korg Kronos special edition keyboard as well as numerous PRS, Suhr, Fender, and G&L guitars, as well as a Carvin hollow body with onboard Ghost system that's used as a synth controller.
Additional guitar processing is provided by a Roland VG-99 and a rack-mounted Lexicon Vortex. The one guitar amp in this room is a Swart AST Pro, while downstairs is a Bogner Shiva and a Vox AC15 Handwired.
Marco Vedder
This gear-strewn studio is the home of Marco Vedder. Lots to admire here, not least the multiple workstations and beat-tastic hardware that includes the Spark LE, Maschine, Ableton Live and the Beatstep Pro.
Neil Parker
Big props go out to Neil Parker, not just for his quad-screen setup, but also for seamlessly integrating some old groovebox classics, such as the MC-505 and SP-808EX, alongside some more contemporary numbers such as the Aira TR-8 and Moog Werkstatt 01.
Vincent de Azevedo
No chance of getting the blues in this subterranean studio - this vault is owned by Bordeaux -based Vincent de Azevedo. There's a lot of in-the-box action and several controller keyboards, including the Akai Advance. As for the outboard, a notable mention must go to the extremely versatile Universal Audio 710 Twin-Finity preamp.
Benny Irzik
The calming hues of Benny Irzik’s studio are no doubt an aid to productivity, while multiple workspaces will help focus the mind on the task at hand.
Cai Richard Beck
Plenty of acoustic treatment surrounds the studio of Cai Richard Beck, and we’re particularly liking the addition of a keytar in this vocoder-heavy environment.
Shawn Owen Dowd
Simplicity is the key to Shawn Owen Dowd’s studio setup - that and some epic artwork as a muse. You can’t go far wrong with a pair of monitors, multitracker, microphone and a multi-effects pedal. And a DAW, of course.
Steve Emney
Steve’s updated studio still rocks the Slate Raven MTi as the centerpiece, but many improvements have made made, including a brand new desk, acoustic treatment and a lovely pair of DynAudio LYD-7 monitors.
Dominik Symann
While some of us dream of having a functioning grand piano in our studio, Dominik has given one “the chainsaw treatment” and converted it into a desk. Which works for us, too.
Kot Schrödingera
Kot says that he focuses on “live techno improvs,” and his setup looks pretty conducive to creating them.
We worry a bit about the depth of that table, though, and the risk of things falling down the back.
Frank McHale
The variety of gear on display here suggests a multi-instrumentalist's setup, though the fact that the Tele gets its own chair implies that this is its owner's pride and joy. Where do you sit, though, Frank?
Ian Osrin
“The instruments on the wall suggest my location,” says Ian, which turns out to be Johannesburg, South Africa.
A look to the left suggests that Ian gets through a lot of hard drives.
Imploded View
A well-organised setup from Imploded View, which features a Korg PolySix, Roland SH-101, Jen SX-1000, Casio CZ-101, Novation KS Rack and a Korg Electribe ER-1.
Old-school cred comes courtesy of the reel-to-reel tape machine.
Tero Civill's new studio
After sending us his 90s studio complete with angry raver pose [see slide 49]. Now Tero has sent his modern studio, which is a smaller space with less machines, but embracing the enormous Roland JD-800, NI's maschine and Genelec monitors.
Ben De Graaf's studio
A huge desk full of toys! We love the mix of old and new, and the hands-on approach to all the gear. A studio that many people will be envious of - including everyone here at Future Music...
AKZ's studio
AKZ has really put the work in with the acoustic treatment in this room. It's impossible to tell how it sounds, but a rugunderneaththat glass coffee table might take some reflections away from the floor too.
Amazing studio furniture and a proper studio chair. A great space that would benefit from some large LCD displays to stop you being so hunched over the small laptop screen.
Avery Wonacott's studio
A compact studio that revolves around the Akai APC20, Ableton and the Novation Mininova. Could be worth trying to get some isolators for the monitors. But with the awesome V-Moda headphones you have a good second reference.
Danny Dellamorte's studio
A neat little studio here albeit missing a decent set of studio monitors. We're loving the DSI synth and Maschine stand. Looks great!
Andris Rinkis' studio
A compact studio using Roland's Gaia synth at the heart and with a huge subwoofer sat under the desk, we sure hope you have nice neighbours! Time for a new studio desk maybe?
Mauro Meddi's studio
Another studio jam-packed with acoustic treatment that should hopefully make this room sound super clean. Yamaha HS-80 monitors and a few choice bits of kit in the racks make for the bones of a really nice studio. Make sure you send us another pic when it's jammed to the gills with kit!
Shea Stedford's studio
Some serious monitoring options here and some tip-top acoustic treatment. This is a room where you should be able to get the mix right. Racks of hardware and a central desk makes us think this would be quite a nice room to master or stem-mix in also...
Eric Flat's studio
Remember Flat Eric? Mr Oizo's yellow friend from the Levi's ads? Yeah? Well, this isn't his studio. But it seems Eric Flat's studio is a hybrid DJ and performance studio in need of some studio furniture. All the gear is there, it just needsorganizingand setting up!
Douglas Kean's studio
This is one seriously tech-packed studio. There's plenty of controllers including the new Ableton Push and even an iPad and Xbox crammed in. Those tiny Genelec's look slightly over-shadowed. We hope there's a subwoofer for them under the desk. at least. Top studio Douglas!
Thumpty Jumpty
Yes, Thumpty has a already got his DSI Prophet 12 and a whole host of other amazing bits of kit. There's so much fun to be had in this studio!
Adam Gahan's studio
Some cool gear in a compact space here including an MPC and a modded Roland TR-505 drum machine! We love it.
Harshana Udayanga's studio
This photo was taken on Harshana's ghost cam, that he has set up to monitorparanormalactivity in his studio. We can't tell if this is the control room and there's a glass window going through to a live room, but we're enjoying the PreSonus mixer running at the core. Stay spooky!
Will Strickhouser's studio
Nice idea to have a drum/bar stool instead of your usual studio-chair. This should keep you on your toes! Seems to be a hybrid DJ set up going on too on the right. Nice work.
Mack Pairan's studio
A simple, well organised software studio here, with NI's Maschine and a nice big controller keyboard. We notice Mack has managed to squeeze in a second set of multimedia speakers next to his monitors, always useful for comparisons while mixing.
Ben Kroeger's studio
Aside from the classic NS10 monitors, this is a relatively modern studio with Behringer's much loved X-32 digital console taking care of business. We're loving the giant treble-clef clock too. A gift from an elderly relative who heard you like making music, perhaps?
Pierre Deutschmann's studio
Desktop delights everywhere in Pierre's studio including a couple of Elektron's, a Jomox and the ever-necessary Maschine.
John DeWitt's studio
This is a room seriously in need of some cable management, but we're loving the integration of electronic drums and Arturia's new Minibrute synth. What's that white kit in the rack? Looks interesting!
Mattias Schmias' studio
Another more stripped back studio but with some great Focal monitors mounted on proper stands. Just needs a few more pictures on the wall, maybe...
Paul Lawler's studio
Looking like a wing in an eccentric Englishman's mansion, this studio has bags of charm and loads of kit! Some seriously rare synths here with the ARP and EMS VCS3 to name a few. We love it.
Daniel Patterson's studio
A compact but clean set up here, there's proper studiofurnitureand a selection of snacks. Excellent work.
MyOneManBand's studio
We're seeing more and more of these 'instant' studios with so many devices capable of making music at such great value. Your studio can be your inspiration and your live show and so the circle continues. A cracking example here with two Pads and Alesis I/O docks, a Tenori-on and more. So much fun!
Leon Alvier's studio
Looks like there's an audio and visual aspect to Leon's studio with a video station set up to the right and a composition side to the left. A very nice space.
Mac Desi's studio
Hope fully Mac Desi is better at operating this lovely studio than the focus on the camera! Hard to tell what the gear is hear, but we like that the purple lighting gives the studio a princely glow.
Richie Summer's studio
If you're wondering why there aren't many vintage drum machines for sale, it's because Richie has them all. Well a few, anyway. That mixer looks interesting too, is that a little Trident live mixer? Answers in the comments please!
Vincent Mariacci's studio
Locally, Vincent is well-known for having and extremely long body and short legs and as you can see, suffers from extreme colour-blindess. We joke, of course.
This is an extremely cool looking studio and a great use of space, combining the ability to perform live-shows, DJing and music production in one room. Those custom colour fader caps and rotaries really make this a slick studio. Bravo!
Alex Becher's studio
Has Alex taken inspiration from Imogen Heap with his exercise ball keyboard chair? Great keyboard frame holding up the Roland Gaia synth and more. We'd suggest maybe raising those monitors up a touch to get the tweeters firing level with your ears.
oObbcbOo's studio
An interesting name and an even more interesting studio. The iMac has been put in the naughty corner while the Behringer and Blofeld steal the limelight. No a monitor speaker in sight either. Interesting....
Jim Pedersen's studio
Great use of a small space here. This room is jam packed full of goodies. Spot the classic drum machines and synths pinned up on the back wall. One suggestion we'd make is getting some foam monitor stands to tilt your monitors slightly downwards. Great studio!
Decodemydna's studio
Decodemydna is showing off the Arturia minibrute, Blofeld keys and NI's Maschine as the heart of his studio kit. Simple, high quality kit here. Good work.
Gihan Senevirathne's studio
We only get a small glimpse of this studio with no clues on the software used. Yamaha HS (50s? 80s?) monitors are the main speakers but maybe the most important tool in this studio is the bottle of Bacardi?
Lee Hawkins' studio
Eve monitors, Cubase as the main DAW and we're guessing from the propellerhead sticker and new Nektar Panorama P4, that Reason is involved in the music-making process too. Thanks for sending this in Lee.
Alex Palamar's studio
Possibly a commercial facility here, which is sort of against the rules. But, we'll give Alex the benefit of the doubt and gawp at his studio anyway. A very nice space here and we're suprised to see it contains Roland's rarely-spotted new Jupiter 80 synth. Very nice.
Nick Graham's studio
Another studio featuring Ableton's new Push controller and another studio that needs some investment in studio monitors. Plenty of room to fill up with lovely gear in this room. We look forward to seeing it again in a few years when it's all filled up!
Robert Jaros' studio
Holy cow, there's some serious kit in here, with an MPC an old Roland MC groovebox and a heap of synths and workstations. Squeeze in to Robert's studio space and you definitely shouldn't be struggling to find the right sound.
Andrew Chibale's studio
Andrew proves that even if you're in a semi-converted office space, or spare room, adding some acoustic tiles can instantly improve a space. We think those rack spaces on the desk need filling up though!
Charles-Alain Roy's studio
With that metropolis view, this studio looks like it's set in the future. There's analogue goodies from Moog, DSI and Elektron over on the desk. There's synth-power lurking here, that's for sure!
Christopher McNeill's studio
From the look of this studio, Christopher must make ultra-minimal Techno, where even the thought of adding a hi-hat, fills Christopher with dread!
Seriously though, get those monitors aligned properly and make sure they're not firing over your head. Oh, and please buy a picture or two!
Elie Akl's studio
A serious setup here, starting with that fantastic desk which enables Elie to be surround by all the studio kit. Very tasty bits here including synths, controllers, Genelec monitors, an Akai APC40 and NI's Maschine. Plus, there's rack of kit under the desk too! Very nice.
Ian Stewart's studio
Here's a slice of a panorama from Ian Stewart's home studio. With guitars, trumpets, trombones, DJ gear and the latest synths and controllers, this is one hell of an eclectic studio!
One thing for Ian to consider is that those JBL monitors might be firing a bit high when he's sat down and would probably work better being on stands lowered beside the desk.
Paul Nunn's studio
When Paul's eco-friendly partner told him that he was allowed a studio in the house as long as it was 'green', Paul really took it seriously... We love the monitor stands! Great use of what you have there, just make sure those monitors are not too far apart.
Is that the Arturia Minibrute too alongside the Roland Gaia and Yamaha DX9? (DX100 maybe?) Regardless, plenty to play with here... Keep it green, Paul!
Max Evergreen's studio
At first glance you might thing the most important piece of kit in Max's studio is the Mac Pro or possibly the Macbook, but look closer and you'll see it. No, not the OP-1 synth, but the copy of Future Music Magazine.
Our real advice here is invest in some proper monitors or at least some more neutral, balanced studio headphones - you can always use the Beats cans and the multimedia speakers as a reference.
Bix Beiderbecks' studio
Bix combines a nice rack with Ableton and a proper mixing desk (any idea what desk this is?). Monitoring is taken care of by Adam and Samson and there seems to be a vocal booth set up in the background. Class.
Came Tojeon's studio
The classy black and white photo shows off Came's eclectic selection of kit including an MPC and the mini Akai controllers. Make sure you get your KRK's aligned correctly and at the same height.
Christian Dorwarth's studio
It's all about the synths in this studio. Jammed into this compacted space are some fine machines. From the Analogue Solutions Leipzig on the right, to the Vermona and DSI synths on the left. Excellent.
François Larini's studio
This looks like a fun studio, with plenty of sequencing and sound options. A classic Roland drum machine sits with a DSI, Launchpad, Electribe, Monotribe and even an iphone. (iOS music making apps maybe?) Maximum fun if you can get everything to sync together.
Henry Coleman's studio
A simple, compact studio based around an apogee interface and NI's ever-popular Maschine. If you need some musical inspiration, there are two French robots on hand to help.
Jaime Päivä's studio
Here's a slice of a panorama that Jamie sent us. It seems to be a software based studio with some classy old-school speakers. As we've said to others, just make sure you don't place those speakers too far apart and that the sound doesn't end up firing behind you!
James Greenwood's studio
We're loving the 50's style vinyl flooring and the fact that you'recombining DJing with guitars, basses and synths! Sweet Daft Punk poster too. Bravo!
Juan Carlos Portillo's studio
At first glance it looks like Juan has put his studio on the surface of the moon, but alas, no. However, there's actually a lot of tasty gear in this studio and we like the pedal board ready to go for guitar recording.
Pieter Leijten
A panoramic slice of a studio here, with a DJ rig at one end of the room and a nice looking software studio at the other. Not much kit, but it's all quality stuff, including the Euphonix controller, Maschine and those lovely Adam monitors.
Tero Civill's studio
Tero decided to send us a picture of his 90's studio rather than his modern studio which he claims; "doesn't have as many machines in it anymore." Ok, now RAVE!
Jimmy Baeyens' studio
A quality selection of synths here and the omnipresent Native Instruments Maschine. Careful those monitors aren't too far apart from where you're sitting and firing behind your head.
Bram Borrias' studio
A serious controller keyboard here and some red curtains that make Bram's studio seem like it's on a theatre stage. We hope it is!
Johan van Bukken's studio
This studio happily combines the futuristic multi-touch control of Apple's iPad with the soft, reassuring touch of a cuddly pink toy. Awww, how sweet...
Ronny Rambow's studio
Another nice hybrid DJ studio for the gallery featuring the ever-popular KRK's and the KP3 from Korg taking centre stage.
Trond Christensen
That's right folks, no computer here. We're not sure how Trond records his music or if this is a complex live rig, but it's very nice! Hit them with the Techno train? We agree!
Andreas Hatzas' studio
Andreas demonstrates how to really pack gear in to a small space. Possibly not the best environment to mix in, but it proves if you're short of space, you dont have to be short of gear!
Solidsoundatl's studio
Sent in via Twitter, Solidsoundatl is never short of a sound, with Arturia'smonstrousOrigin synth, prophet 08, Spark, MicroKorg XL and more! Squeeze in to this studio and strap in for some fun.
Dubmind's studio
A software based studio that manages to cram in a second set of multimedia speakers and have a crisp white controller keyboard from CME too.
Fits of genius' studio
A happy mix of old and new here. A tape machine, Teletronix LA-2A sit with Maschine, Launchpad and the Mac. But the real genius is including the cowbell. More please!
Studio Bourne's studio
A nice, organised space with a permanent bongo jam area that's always ready to record. Mix in Maschine, the APC-40 and you've got more than enough things to bash.
Arthur Keen's studio
Well, Arthur's studio is a classy affair: Tidy, acoustically treated and with racks of outboard and the latest DAW control. Very nice.
Andrew Wilx Wilkinson's studio
Andrew mixes up hardware, software, lager and chocolate bars to great effect. KRK's and launchpad are spotted here like in many other studios. Might be worth investing in some monitor pads or stands to get those speakers raised from the desk...
Robert Forsith's studio
There's so much kit in Robert's studio we had to ask him for a new picture to fit it all in. Who wouldn't be jealous of Robert having a loft like this! Classic analog kit and a real desk to mix on. Drool!
Seven O Seven's studio
A very classy rig here with what looks like a Roland TR-707 and a XoXBox of sorts. There's proper acoustic treatment and two sets of monitors too. Seven O Seven clearly means business.
Simone Gaio Manni's studio
A nice wide angle look at Simone's tidy studio. It's another simple studio based around software, Akai APC and KRK monitors - Possibly the most popular pieces of kit in our gallery along with NI's Maschine.
KoBo's studio
Some nice highlight shots of KiBo's studio here, where there seems to be a healthy crossover between DJing and producing.
Adriano Fuerte's Red Light District studio
Adriano sent us his studio in via Facebook and despite the name, there's little sleaziness going on here. It's a simple rig, that's for sure. We'd suggest putting the speakers in front of you though, especially as you've made a head start on getting some acoustic treatment up.
Mark Santangelo's studio
Here's Mark's Logic-powered DJ rig and studio. Mackie takes care of monitoring and Korg take care of MIDI keyboard control. Once again we're seeing the gap closing between the DJ and the producer. In fact, is there even a gap any more?
Antonio Enrique Ortega Diaz's studio
Although this studio porn is slightly ruined by Antonio's epic photoshop work, we spot some very nice gear indeed. TLA, Moog, NI's Maschine and even a few 90s grooveboxes make an appearance. Now, send us a proper picture!
Casey Chapman's mastering studio
Casey seems to be showing off a commercial mastering facility here, which is against the rules. But, we'll forgive him. Anybody know the brand of monitors?
Jamie Rowland's studio
There's fun to be had in this studio with those lovely synths, but mixing could be tough with those monitors all being stuffed together.
Musical History's studio
Sent over via Twitter, Musical History's studio lives up to its name with two classic MPCs, some decks and classic Pioneer CDJs! This is a sampling, mash-up DJ studio, innit? What is that right speaker resting on?
Fried Sunshine's studio
Look closely and you'll see this is quite an eclectic studio. Guitars, drums, DJ kit, cutting edge controllers and a giant TV in the corner to check the stock market and see if you can buy any more gear. YES!
Alexander Gill's studio
Is that lower screen a touch screen? Because, that would be cool. Right? If not, it's still a mighty fine studio, Alexander.
Douglas Kean's studio
Sent in via Twitter, Douglas Kean's Pro Tools studio is jammed with so much control, that Doug probably never has to reach for the mouse. Ever.
Java House Import's studio
It's no wonder all the books are stacked up to support the gear. What's the point of reading books when you have such quality editorial lurking under your right monitor speaker. Bravo!
Kreep Jamez's studio
It's rare you see the Open Labs Neko in action, but here it is. With an MPC lurking in the corner, this seems like the perfect, ready-to-go ideas station.
Luc Lagasquie's studio
Sent in via facebook, this is a very neat and tidy studio, with a few simple high quality pieces including some rock solid speaker stands. Some treatment needed on the walls, maybe?
Stefan Rosenlund Hansen's studio
Ok, it's not the most exciting thing to look at, but the heavy investment in acoustic panelling will pay off.The difference it will make to a studio can never be underestimated. Now it's done Stefan, go treat yourself to something covered in knobs and switches!
John Panasik's studio
Sent in via Facebook, John's studio is a gear filled dream. With custom furniture getting the racks up to eye level, a stack of synths and instruments, we're very jealous of the creative recording den.
Andrew Ahrendt's studio
Sent in via our Facebook page, Andrew's studio makes use of a projector to blow up Ableton on to the big screen. The popular Akai APC-40 takes charge at the front of the studio.
Anders Molin's studio
Despite being addicted to diet coke, Anders has built a nice little studio here. With both KRKs and Yamaha monitors and a decent head-start on getting some acoustic treatment on the walls.
Paul Croan aka Alex Tronic's studio
Paul's studio is packed full of classic studio racks of the 90s and early 00s. A great reminder that you shouldn't dismiss some of these rack classics, often they can be picked up for a decent price second hand. We think Paul needs some big monitors though!
Gorken Adir's Substitue studio
When Gorken isn't watching watching the ships coming in, then watching them roll away again. He's banging out the tunes in another studio with a view. Nice.
Pete Zandia's studio
We're loving those screens and the angled set-up of the gear, but why is Paul getting so angry with his Emu X-Board MIDI controller?
Steve Hero's studio
The HDR style image is a nice touch to a studio the boasts a balcony, multiple monitoring options and so much space. The acoustic treatment must have been crucial to tame those flat reflective surfaces. Beautiful.
Two Quiet Sun's studio
This composite picture was sent in via Facebook and sports Synths from Moog, DSI, Roland and a whopping great console too. Monitoring is a bit wide, but we've been assured this is being rectified. Good, we can sleep easy now.
The Origin Soundtrack's studio
It's custom wooden-ended heaven in The Origin Soundtrack's studio. Getting everything mounted at the right angle has turned this studio into a pad-pokers treat.
Doug Ramsey's studio
Doug Ramsey sent this in via Facebook and it's a great example of a solid piece of studio furniture. Getting things positioned correctly can make a huge difference to your workflow.
Jack Brightman's studio
Scarface fan, Jack Brightman sent us his studio pic on Facebook. He utilises a large HD TV display for his monitor.
Adding a passive volume controller might let you use those TV speakers as a second set of monitors. Always worth checking your mix on a cheaper quality speaker.
Matthias Fuch's studio
Matthias Fuch's studio seems to be a software based affair, with the ever-popular APC and micro controllers taking charge.
Rogério Alves de Oliveira's studio
Serious stuff here in Rogério Alves de Oliveira's studio. A real vocal booth, some acoustic treatment and a few bits and pieces of high-end gear. Very nice.
Deafman's studio
This is the studio of Deafman and it's possibly this update's highlight. We're still suckers for walls of synthesizers and drum machines here at FM, and a real hardware desk to mix them on makes it even more jealousyinducing! Damn you and your beautiful studio!
Brett Adams' studio
Brett tweeted us this studio pic. His studio comes complete with clever Maschine on wheels and a few precious synths from Dave Smith. We love a good patch bay too. C'mon though Brett, lose the lava lamp...
Arun Betson's studio
Arun sent in this pic via twitter and it shows off his simple Logic setup. Arun clearly focuses on quality and not quantity of gear. Fair enough.
FT13's studio
FT13's studio was sent in via twitter. It's a classy affair with a giant subwoofer lurking on the right. The Nord, JD-800 synth and filing cabinet furniture combo make us think of business trance. A new genre!
Jim Smith's studio
Sent to our Facebook page, Jim Smith is clearly very proud of his studio. Well he should be! There are stacks of synths and even the classic Casio DG guitar propped up ready for some synthesized strums.
Textöen's studio
Textöen tweeted us this picture which shows off his multi-instrumental arsenal. We think a new set of monitors are in order, so you can really crank it up.
Mark House's studio
When he's not reading his beloved Beano, Mark spends most of his studio time jamming along to the beat from Hall & Oate's classic hit I Can't Go For That (No Can Do). Fantastic kit hoard Mark, we like!
Paul Bugby's studio
Move over Madeon, there's an even younger producer in town and he already has much more gear than you. We joke, of course this is Ben playing Xbox. Ben is the son of Paul Bugby who sent in his Bugzbeatz Studio via Facebook.
It's an impressive rig with the proper treatment and the real studio furniture. Now send the little Ben Bugby to his room so you can crack on with that track, or you know, play Xbox...
Maks Konings' studio
What a space, certainly one we're a bit jealous of. Synths galore! Plus a Roland Space Echo too. Nice Siel hiding in the corner too. Wait... is this your living room? Good work!
Kanashiro Walter's
Kanashiro Walter's Tokyo based studio was sent to us via Facebook and is a compact set-up which Kanashiro claims is his space for coming up with musical ideas. Never ask him how he crossfades without using his hands...
Arche Project's studio
Sent in via twitter this moody studio glows from the omnipresent Akai MPC and cleverly has a TV set up right above Ableton, so this producer never misses his favorite shows.
Concur Music's studio
Another glowing delight of LED goodness. Maschine features again as do the brand new three-way studio monitors from Event. Very nice!
Avgoustis Politis' studio
We only get a keyhole peek at Avgoustis' studio here, but the pic he flung over via Facebook hints at a 90s synth. We can't quite make out what it is... Any ideas?
Chris Klaren's studio
Sent via Facebook Chris Klaren's studio is DJ focused with again the Akai APC40 and a DJ controller sitting at the front. We wont ask what's in that drawer, but we suggest less money on *that* and more investing in some studio monitors ;-)
Eric Henriques' studio
Some serious stuff going on here; giant screen, a proper studio layout and some decent acoustic treatment. Stick a Roland Gaia at the helm and your having fun! Nice.
Ramsey Hercules' studio
HDR to the max in this pic flown over via Facebook. We'd personally find that fish tank a little distracting with a severe lack of knobs to twiddle in the studio. Stylish though.
Ethan Callender's Arsenal studio's
Ethan's studio certainly is an arsenal full of synths. We are insanely jealous of that super collection and the sheer amount of lovely Oberheim gear you have makes us weep. Fantastic studio!
Dan Burton's studio
Sent to us via Twitter, Dan Burton is not only known for having some top notch gear, but also the world's longest backs. Hence his requirement for the epic spinal support of that orange chair. A great studio with a fab synth wall.
Dark On Tuesday's studio
Dark On Tuesday's sent us this studio in a bag, proving there's no excuse not to be jotting down musical ideas on today's cutting edge gear, even when you're on the go.
DJ Eyup's studio
A classy lighting scheme sets up DJ Eyup's studio nicely, as does some tidyacoustictreatment. We can't quite make out what that keyboard is... Suggestions on a postcard please....
BlueprintDnb's studio
BlueprintDnb Tweeted us this pic of a veryorganisedset up. The extremely popular Akai APC making another appearance and the Yamaha HS50's too.
Donovan Da Don's DCL studios
Donovan Da Don has got in close for his studio pic, showing off his retro racks and never-ending MIDI keyboard!
Mark Young's studio
Where's the computer? Mark Young's studio sent via Twitter, surprises with no computer in sight! Just modular goodness, sequencers, what looks like some sort of hard disk recorder in the bottom right and some very badly placed speakers. Still, look at that synth! Great stuff!
Victor Gunta's studios
A rack of nice gear, a few retro drum machines and the obgligatory holiday bought bongo drum. Great work Victor. Via Facebook
Nathaniel Reeves' studio
Nathaniel sent over his studio on Facebook, and what a studio. The small space is packed full of gear and there's barely any room left.
We're loving the 'portrait' orientation of the computer monitors and the propped up iPad. Let us know if you find space for anything else!
Luke Elektrik's studio
Wen Luke isn't browsing the exceptional Future Music Facebook page, he's making music with NI's Maschine, possibly the most ubiquitous piece of gear in our entire studio gallery.
Cathal Goodwin's studio
Sci-Fi fan Cathal Goodwin has some of the best studio wallpaper in the entire gallery. His neat and tidy studio displays his Roland JX3P and recently purchased Xox Box 303 emulator. Lovely.
Jason Ochoa's studio
Sent in via FM's Twitter, this studio is another featuring NI's Maschine and the Akai APC. Some Adam ribbon tweeter speakers take care of monitoring while Bumblebee guards the studio when Jason is away.
Markus Neub's studio
Markus Neub's pointed us to a pic of his studio via Facebook and we couldn't help noticing his affection towards buying gear with faders. When Markus isn't pushing his faders, he's debating whether to buy a fifth set of monitors or convert his studio back into a sauna.
Vincent Vannetelbosch's studio
Um, not much to talk about here. Vincent's studio is a small one while he's living in Thailand. He tells us he's making music for four hours a day. No information how he passes the time for the rest of his day. We can only imagine...
Tank Edward's studio
So much lust-worthy gear in this small space, much of it bang up to date too. Spot the UAD Apollo, the DSI Tempest, Moog Minitaur and Slim Phatty. Loving the 80s style glass head too. Classy.
Jon Culter's studio
Sent in via Facebook Jon has invested all his cash in to the amazing Event Opal monitors and little else. Encase this studio in glass box and you've also got a Damien Hirst style art installation. Bravo!
Jason Alvarado's studio
Sent in via Facebook, Jason's studio is a simple rig, but unlike many has gone to the trouble of adding some basic acoustic treatment to make those Yamaha monitors and the rest, sound as good as possible.
Stevie Deez studio
Stevie tweeted us this pic showing a corner studio, with a decent amount of gear packed in cleverly inside a unit. Custom unit or some clever DIY? Nice job either way.
Victor Mihailescu's Infinity studio
Facebooking us all the way from Bucharest, we wonder how many times Victor has fallen asleep on that vast 'day-bed'. An Acess Virus and upturned APC40 are a couple of gear-spots. It's a very nice studio indeed!
Terrany Johnson's studio
Sent via Twitter this is quite a treasure trove of hardware synths. We like the look of those classy wooden speakers. We spotted the Roland Space Echo too. Nice.
Shawn Shirey's studio
Shawn told us this was 'Studio A' on Facebook, so we're unsure how many studios he has. Inside there's a brand new UAD-filled Apollo interface, the almost omnipresent NI Maschine, a desk full of boutique analogue toys and even a bit of circuit bending!
Judging by that guitar, Shawn must have swapped shredding for square-waves. Hurrah!
Nelson Moreira's studio
Another Twitter submission. If you squint inside Nelson's dark studio setting you'll spot his studio electronics SE-1X in the rack. Lovely stuff.
Jim Pedersen's Jim Systems studio
Jim's studio was sent in via Facebook and has a healthy mix of new an old. He's a fan of old Roland gear (who isn't!) with 808, 909, 707 drum machines plus Juno 106 and JD-800 synth to add to the party. Nice.
Duncan Deaville's studio
Duncan Deaville sent over this snap via Facebook blatantly to show of his custom white and blue skin for his NI Maschine! Judging by that guitar, Duncan loves a bit of custom skinning so expect those Alesis monitors and Mac to be modified very soon.
Adam Chisman's studio
Adam Chisman sent in his pic via Facebook. His left conversion has some fine pro furniture in it and a plethora of Mackie Control. The fact that Adam is running an old G4 and some 4:3 screens doesn't bother him. Why? Because he has a Big Knob.
BOOM!
DJ Flex's studio
DJ Flex tweeted us this pic, which we had to show off for it's sheer simplicity. NI's now defunked Kore and an Axiom keyboard are the only tools required for this DJ to 'flex' his musical muscles. It's a great use of a monitor stand for the laptop.
Joe Pizzicato's Stringplucker studio
Joe sent us his studio via Facebook and has a Access Virus as his centrepiece. Two Macs are in the studio but one seems to be soley for DJing and Facebook. Oh, and Joe is left-handed.
David Walsh's studio
David Walsh clearly spends all his money on modern studio equipment because it looks like he's still taking photos using a Victorian era Box camera. We love the Ableton ready studio and the raised laptop and sneaky Roland Gaia. We'll just have to imagine the beautiful rainbow of flashing LEDs it must create...
Amir Music's studio
Sent via Facebook, Amir Music's studio is a dark and moody affair, with some whopping three-way main monitors (what are these?). A DJ rig lurks to the right and a synth stack to the left, which we'd love to see more of!
Oskar Menzal studio
Here's an impressive stack of synths, check out his superb collection of synths sent in by Oskar Menzal via Facebook.
Montee Official studio
There might not be much in the way of gear, but that view could be inspirational. Sent in via Twitter by @monteeofficial
Broombeck's studio
An amazingly packed studio via Broombeck on Facebook. It comes complete with Event Opal monitors, stacks of analogue synths and much more. Jealous!
DJ Ant Bowman's studio
@Djantbowman sent us this gem via Twitter. A great stand and huge CME controller keyboard, but let down by some old computer screens and a giant TV sat underneath the desk!
KCBlitz's studio
@KCBlitz sent us their studio via Twitter. Here they show off some heavy acoustic panelling and an expensive studio chair. What's that synth on the top right?
Flower Floreoo's studio
This is Flower Floreoo's studio sent in via Facebook. Mushrooms on the wall and a wizard hat, plus those synth boxes make us think this is some sort of psychedelic electronic project...
Rasmus Nyåker's studio
Rasmus Nyåker sent us his studio via Facebook. Featuring NI's ever popular Maschine and a lovely slice of Elektron, but we were mainly impressed by theSnyderphonics Manta controller on the desk.
Sonny5ideUp's studio
@Sonny5ideUp sent us this pic on twitter. This studio shows an Ableton user with a penchant for pads. An Akai APC40 and MPD 16 sit on the desk and no MIDI keyboard in sight.
Kris O'Neil's studio
Sent via Facebook, Kris O'Neil's studio is racked full of tasty outboard, a Euphonix MC Control and the Arturia Analog Factory.
Alias Maurice's studio
The obligatory studio cat lurks on Maurice's synth and almost blocks our view of the Novation Launchpad. The two sets of hi-fi monitors might be worth replacing, but whatever works for you. Meow!
Scott White's studio
“With space at such a premium here in Japan, I've had to get a bit creative with the 'bedroom studio' concept,” says Scott.
Perhaps it's not the comfiest place to make music, but there's a serious amount of gear per square foot here. Next step: get rid of the bed.
Martin Gustafsson's studio
“EMX-1 + Mininova + Bass Station 2 = instant live fun,” says Martin, and it's hard to argue with that.
We're not sure about having to lean over one keyboard in order to play another, but if it works for you, why not?
Miral Intelligentsia's studio
Miral describes his London place as an “electronic jumble sale of a studio,” but we think he's being a bit hard on himself.
There are certainly plenty of rhythmic options here, though we can't spot a computer of any description.
Fabio Macor's studio
Everything looks in very good order here: a nice blend of acoustic and analogue gear, and acoustic treatment on the walls.
Hell, even the curtains have a musical theme.
David Gotteri's studio
There's a lesson to be learned here: if you're not prepared to sacrifice your studio to create a playroom, your kids will end up in your studio.
But then again, some people do say that making music on a computer these days is child's play anyway...
Theunis Uys
Theunis modestly describes this as a “hobby station rather than a studio,” but there's plenty of pro equipment here, too.
Based on the nods to Vince Clarke and Benny Andersson on the walls, we'd expect the gear to be used to create classic pop hooks with an electronic twist.
Jay Feser
“Just rewired after 'the cat pee incident'”, apparently (which we dare saw wasn't pleasant), Jay's studio is a fine multi-instrumentalist's facility.
We're not sure which we're impressed by more: the girth of the display or the mixing console.
Thomas Borbonus
We got serious chair envy after looking at this one: you can't beat a red leather swivel.
Discussing his hardware synths, Thomas says: “The most versatile is the Virus Ti , the most fun to patch design is the Bass Station II (quick and easy) and the best sounding analogue is the Studio Electronics SE1x because of its character.
Walter Mateus
There's plenty of good stuff on show here - the DSI Prophet 08 and Elektron machines mark Brazilian Walter out as a man of exquisite taste.
He makes music under the Lost Monk moniker, and you can check out his choons on Soundcloud.
Daniel Kaiser
There's a bit of a corridor vibe here, but there's plenty in it to stop you from just passing through. Clearly a fan of white keyboards (and ring binders), Daniel hails from Switzerland.