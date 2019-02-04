Stewart Copeland on his Police career: "We fought like cat and dog over the f**king hi-hat"

With their first album establishing their style, the Police’s second album affirmed their sound.

Copeland’s deft cross-stick stylings and continued flipping of the beat with a pseudo-reggae influence now took on a recognisable sound that would cement him as one of the most distinguishable drummers of the modern era.

What changes did you go through as a player between the first and second albums and how did you develop what became your signature sound?

“The difference was months of touring in America. We had to stretch our material out and we discovered each other. We really found each other. We went in for the second album much more confident in ourselves.

“When I did that hi-hat thing, I wasn’t wondering if I’d get away with it, I was thinking, ‘People love that sh*t! I’m doing it, kiss my ass!’ We got a very strong boost of energy from the American audiences and their response to our music. The band mojo was the highest of our whole career for that second album, which is why it’s my favourite one.”

Message In A Bottle: “This is Sting. Killer song. Opening the album, opening the set, opening everything. One of our best songs, but chart success was not as much as we thought. As the track is fading out I overdubbed the crash accents. God, how I wish I didn’t add those!”

Regatta De Blanc: “That instrumental is where we used to go when we first came to America and had to stretch the set out and improvise. This was one of the improvisations we got into that grew and became the track.”

Walking On The Moon: “That is a beautiful song. Sting says the original lyric was ‘Walking around my room’ (laughs). The whole song fits perfectly. You’re too high after a show, you’re stuck in your hotel room, the world’s revolving and you’re going crazy. There’s nothing in the mini-bar fridge, because the Holiday Inn didn’t have mini-bar fridges. You’re stuck walking around the room.

“By that time I had the Roland Space Echo effects unit. We were into dub, where the reggae guys would do the echo. I discovered all of these rhythms with this echo. I had a footswitch to turn it on and off so I wouldn’t drive everybody nuts. When we recorded this song, I had that delay line going.

“Since then, I’ve heard young drummers and cover bands playing all of it. The echo part and the drum part. I did that live. It’s how I kept the tempo because the echo would keep me honest.

“At the end of ‘Walking On The Moon,’ I remember the engineer’s words, ’Stewart, that’s going to put you on the map.’ I remember thinking, ‘Really?’ Sure enough, that’s the one people bring up as being ‘the’ one.”

Did you ever use click tracks with The Police?

“We did some on the reunion tour. I hated it. In the studio, I think we did on ‘Every Breath You Take’ and ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.’ I overdubbed onto Sting’s demo.”

Did you ever worry about replicating studio overdubs live?

“Never, ever. I hear bands say all the time, ‘How are we going to do this live?’ We never asked that question. There’s only three of us. Andy did a lot of overdubs of all different kinds of sounds. He’s like Fred Astaire with that foot pedal.”

The Bed’s Too Big Without You: “Another great song. Just the idea of the song is so poetic. That’s so true to the way Sting felt about his then wife. And a fun rhythm. Really hard to sing and play bass at the same time. Sting confessed he had to actually practise!”

Contact: “I wrote that one. I like the idea of where the lyric was attempting to go but didn’t quite nail it. The fact that ‘Contact’ made it onto the album is an indication of how short of material we were. Sting was under pressure to write songs and he came up with some of the best songs he ever wrote.”

Did you ever think about the drum part when you wrote lyrics or phrasing?

“No. I do now, writing opera. I understand that even unmusical spoken language has a melody. It’s pitch-less, but there’s still a melody. So, there is that connection. The drum part has received a lot of comment on that track because I was going hell for leather crazy. We played it around and around at the end. We played 50 of them and chose the best ones.”

Were there any songs where you wanted to express yourself more on drums?

“Not really. I loved being part of a team. I never really saw myself wanting to break out of that. I didn’t need to, it’s not a part of my psyche. Did I ever want to stand out? No, not really. I’m a member of a band, I’ve always felt that way.”