Fender and PAMP get extra heavy with sterling silver guitar picks

Fender and leading bullion brand PAMP are teaming to launch a series of products to celebrate the guitar icon's 75 anniversary – starting with this sterling silver playable guitar pick.

The Extra Heavy gauge 0.925 metal fineness makes it a durable pick with a bright tonality assured. Commemorative coins are set to follow its release too and the releases mark a first for Fender.

“Fender fans around the world have long collected their favourite Fender guitars, gear and apparel; however, this will be the first time in the brand’s 75-year history that we release collectible precious metals products and coins for diehard music fans, guitarists and collectors everywhere,” said Dan Heitkemper, Vice President of Licensing & Product at Fender.

“PAMP was the perfect partner for this endeavour, bringing its world class design, creativity and craftsmanship to the collaboration. This is just the start of our 75th anniversary celebration with PAMP and more 2021 product announcements are coming soon.”

The limited edition 5 gram silver guitar picks are on sale now at select dealers. We're seeing prices around £75.