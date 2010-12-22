The Expert Guide to Reason

If you use Reason, we recommend you pick up our brand-new Computer Music Special - Reason: The Expert Guide. Featuring 100% fresh new tutorials, this magazine/disc package is everything you need to make better tracks with Propellerhead's awesome software studio.

The fun kicks off with in-depth guides showcasing the best new features in Reason 5. These will help you get to grips fast with Kong, Blocks, Dr. Octo Rex, live sampling and the new features for hardware control.

Then there's a section of Masterclasses that'll get you working like a pro with ReGroove and Reason's routing features, designing your own drums in Kong, delving into the heart of Thor, and recording vocals entirely within Reason!

Finally, a massive collection of Tips and Tricks shows you how to create today's hottest sounds step-by-step using Reason's instruments and devices. Make vocal pads, dubstep snares and wobbles, dirty, trancey, electrifying and talking synths… and more.

You get all that, plus an exclusive pro ReFill collection on the included disc, featuring sounds and patches from Prime Loops, Sample Magic, FatLoud, Nine Volt Audio and Zero G.

So… what are you waiting for? If you want one, don't delay - supplies are strictly limited!

Computer Music Special 45: Reason - The Expert Guide. Available from selected WH Smith, Borders, Barnes & Noble, Chapters and independent newsagents, or order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk

Onsale dates:

UK/online: 22 December 2010

Europe: 29 December 2010

North America: 19 January 2011

ROW: 2 February 2011

*note: overseas dates are approximate due to factors beyond our control

