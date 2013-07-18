Computer Music issue 194, September 2013 – BEATS

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

FREE COMPRESSOR PLUGIN

Add punch to your drums, smooth out vocals and more with this classy PC/Mac compressor from eaReckon! Full info on the CM-COMP 87 page



BEATS - MAIN FEATURE

Make killer drums for DnB, dubstep, house, trap, hip-hop and more!



You'll learn about:

The best sources for killer drum sounds

How to prepare and edit samples for maximum impact

Programming beats in MIDI, from simple to advanced

Making beats on the timeline in your DAW using samples

Using swing to make a beat groove

Streamlining beats with linear drumming

Creating builds, fills and drops

…And much more besides, including ELEVEN tutorial videos.



Check out this sample video from the article:



3000+ SAMPLES

VIP Series - Inside Info : 800 ultra-slick samples from the masterful DnB producer

: 800 ultra-slick samples from the masterful DnB producer Bonus Classic Hi-NRG samples : 1952 sounds from the CM archives

: 1952 sounds from the CM archives Bonus classic Hattrrixx DnB samples: Drum 'n' bass toolkit with 349 sounds



TUTORIALS + 27 VIDEOS

Freestylers Producer Masterclass : IN-STUDIO VIDEO with the breakbeat legends

: IN-STUDIO VIDEO with the breakbeat legends Reason 7 - The Essential Guide : Get up to speed with the new features - PLUS 5 VIDEOS

: Get up to speed with the new features - PLUS 5 VIDEOS All that Jazz : Make jazz on your PC or Mac with our guide!

: Make jazz on your PC or Mac with our guide! CM-COMP 87 : How to get great results with this issue's free eaReckon compressor! - PLUS VIDEO

: How to get great results with this issue's free eaReckon compressor! - PLUS VIDEO CM Focus - Alchemy Player CM : Discover the secrets of this deceptively simple instrument - PLUS 6 VIDEOS

: Discover the secrets of this deceptively simple instrument - PLUS 6 VIDEOS Easy Guide - Suspensions : Bring tension to your chord progressions - PLUS VIDEO

: Bring tension to your chord progressions - PLUS VIDEO Bonus Classic Complextro videos : THREE VIDEOS on programming great synth sounds

: THREE VIDEOS on programming great synth sounds PLUS lots more tutorials

INTERVIEWS

BT : Deep interview with the electronica legend! In his own words, "officially the coolest interview I have ever done!"

: Deep interview with the electronica legend! In his own words, "officially the coolest interview I have ever done!" Zynaptiq : Denis Goekdag from the über-innovative development house speaks to CM

: Denis Goekdag from the über-innovative development house speaks to CM Dave Clarke : The Baron of Techno discloses his favoured five bits of software

: The Baron of Techno discloses his favoured five bits of software Camel Audio: We talk beans and bass with Ben Gillett from the hairy, behumped developers

REVIEWS

MOTU Digital Performer 8

Steinberg WaveLab 8

Arturia SparkLE

Novation Launchkey

IllFormed Glitch 2

Universal Audio Ocean Way Studios Plugin

PSP Springbox

Kilohearts Disperser

PLUS 15 more reviews

30 PLUGINS to download with this issue

Every issue of Computer Music comes with CM Plugins, an exclusive collection of pro-quality VST/AU instruments and effects for PC and Mac. Check out our full CM Plugins list and the CM Plugins FAQ for more info.

…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm194 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio.