“You know I’m putting my heart and soul into new music”: Madonna teases new music as Confessions Pt.2 becomes a reality

It looks like Madonna’s rumoured Confession on a Dance Floor Part 2 is officially ‘on’ as the pop/dance serial originator/reinventor has shared pics on Instagram showing her once more in the studio and once more in the company of producer Stuart Price.

Taking to Instagram the star last week shared photos of her in the studio along with a message that spells it out plain and simple. “My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!! [emojis showing six maxed-out mix channels and a heart] Confessions Part 2,” she writes.

In the new pics we see Madonna being visited in the studio by friends and family and getting busy both behind the mic and a drum kit, with Stuart Price clearly in attendance.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) A photo posted by on

The Price-produced Confessions on a Dance Floor from 2005 was seen as both a breakthrough and a return to form following 2003’s American Life album mis-step. It featured the once pop superstar, extending the dance remit first aired on 2000’s Music to once again reinvent herself, this time as a credible dance artist via such tracks as Hung Up and Jump and Price’s state of the art production.

It’s perhaps no wonder therefore that, given the unarguably, consistently ‘good’ nature of 2005’s Confessions – arguably her last album to hit such highs – that, in 2025, Madonna is keen to revisit friendly territory.

The news comes as confirmation of rumours she herself set in motion . Back in December she posted a pic of her and Price on X with the caption “Confessions on a Dancefloor part 2?”

Confessions on a Dancefloor part 2 ? pic.twitter.com/b8YzMyjCjLDecember 16, 2024

And writing on Instagram shortly after Madonna said: “Working on new music with Stuart Price. These past few months has been medicine for my SOUL… Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission.. I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025!”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As yet there’s no glimmer of a release date but with these two stars finally back together, fans will doubtless be prepared to wait a little longer.