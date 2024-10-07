“You just watch her walk in a room and it’s very easy to understand that she’s so composed, she’s graceful, she’s gracious”: Sabrina Carpenter on Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter has been singing the praises of Taylor Swift, whom she supported on tour this year.

The singer – one of the breakthrough artists of 2024 – was appearing on CBS This Morning and said of the world-conquering star: “You just watch her, like, walk in a room and it’s very easy to understand that she’s so composed, she’s graceful, she’s gracious.”

Whilst she said Swift hadn’t given her any specific advice, she said she saw her as a model of how to deal with the pressures of fame: “I wouldn’t say it’s, like, a verbal thing as much as just, like, she’s very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that. So I’m grateful for that.

"I think, again, if we’re talking about how to deal with it all, I think everyone has such an individual, unique experience that there’s no kind of blanket statement or advice on how to not let it rattle you. You just kind of have to exist and figure out what you can handle and what you don’t want to deal with.”

In the interview Carpenter also addressed misconceptions about her own creativity. “I think a misperception is that I don’t write my music,” she said. “I think a lot of people think because I have, you know, a producer and co-writers that I love, that I’m sitting in the room on my phone, not writing songs.”

Elsewhere in other Swift-related news that will surprise precisely no-one, it’s been confirmed by Forbes magazine that the star is now the world’s richest female musician with a net worth of over $1.6 billion.

And what’s more she’s the only musician in history to achieve the status of a billionaire primarily through recordings and live performances. Forbes estimates that she’s made $600 million from royalties and touring, another $600 million from her back catalogue and $120 million from real estate. She’s now only behind Jay Z.

The rapper is currently worth over $2.3 billion, but most of that figure is linked to his string of business ventures, which include the entertainment company Roc Nation and the Brooklyn Nets NMA team.

The final leg of Swift’s Eras tour – the largest-grossing tour in history, lest we forget – kicks off in Miami on October 20 and goes through to the final date in Vancouver on December 8. After which she’ll surely treat herself to a well-earned rest and a chance to count her immense fortune.