“We’ve never met, but I’m most impressed with Jack. He’s fearless and certainly innovative”: Jeff “Skunk” Baxter to perform at NAMM 2025 and present TEC Innovation Award to Jack White

The NAMM 2025 schedule is filling up ahead of the doors opening at Anaheim Convention Concenter on 21 January, with Jeff “Skunk” Baxter announced as host for the National Association of Music Merchants’ 40th annual TEC Awards, where he will present Jack White with an award for innovation.

Baxter will also be performing with his band and appearing at a pair of seminars to discuss sound therapy and the business of songwriting and music marketing.

It was at White’s request that Baxter present him with his award, and Baxter, who previously one this award in 2016, says he was touched by the thought.

“That was very kind of him, and I appreciate it,” Baxter says. “We’ve never met, but I’m most impressed with Jack. He’s fearless and certainly innovative.”

White’s award should come as no surprise. His gear brand Third Man Hardware has had a banner year with a string of high-profile collaborations offering some truly ingenuous guitar effects pedals at all price points.

Third Man kicked off 2024 by teaming up with Donner for the Triple Threat, an all analogue multi-effects pedal for guitar combining distortion, echo and phaser that retailed for just $99. Many were caught unawares by the collaboration. Donner has made its name on entry-level guitars for beginners and its range of travel guitars.

Recorded Live at Analog Skunk Baxter - YouTube Watch On

The Triple Threat seemed too bespoke, old-school, a move out of left-field for the brand. But Donner understood exactly what White was looking for.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It has been my hope for a while to make an affordable pedal for beginning musicians,” said White. “When I approached Donner they knew what I was aiming for and we were able to make something very cool that was also not going to break the bank for a beginning musician.”

More collaborations would follow. Third Man Hardware and Anasounds launched La Grotte in August, a real spring reverb pedal with a trio of springs for extra long decay plus an onboard preamp inspired by Tampco’s Tone Oven.

September saw the release of the Fender Jack White Collection, a signature guitar and amp series comprising a heavily customised Acoustasonic acoustic electric guitar, a similarly radical Telecaster (called the Triplecaster “'cos there's so many threes involved”), and the Pano Verb tube amp.

In October, it was Third Man and Eventide coming up with the Knife Drop, an octave-fuzz and analogue synthesizer with giallo-inspired artwork.

Exploring the Jack White Triplecaster | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube Watch On

White will surely be a fan of Baxter for his peerless guitar work in Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, but he is also a man who appreciates another player’s signature model, recently swapping guitars with Living Colour’s Vernon Reid and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett.

Baxter reveals that White owned one of his signature Firebirds. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity for a good musicians’-style hang with him,” he says.

The TEC Awards ceremony takes place on 23 January and will be preceded by the Good Vibrations: The Science of Sound and Music for Healing, seminar, which will be hosted by hosted by sound therapist Cimcie Nichols. There’s a Steely Dan connection there; Nichols is the daughter of Roger, Steely Dan’s engineer.

Jeff "Skunk" Baxter: Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, and the Sound of an Era - YouTube Watch On

Baxter will take to the stage at 5pm on 24 January, playing the Roland stage with his band, Mark Damian on drums, Hank Horton on bass guitar and James Raymond on keyboards. The following day he joins Larry Batiste on songwriting and music marketing.

“Larry is an extremely talented cat and a good friend,” says Baxter. “Along with everything else he does, he’s been the musical director for the TEC Awards ever since I can remember. I’m very flattered that he would ask me to be part of his seminar, and I’m honoured to be so active at NAMM this year. I have a tremendous place in my heart for that organisation.”

For more on what’s going over the event, head over to NAMM. And we’ll bring you all the news of the gear drops as they come in.