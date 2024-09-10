“This bass is a reflection of everything I love about playing”: Fender unveils limited edition Blu DeTiger Player Plus Jazz Bass in Sky Burst Sparkle

Fender has launched a signature bass guitar for Blu DeTiger and it is a stunning limited edition take on the Player Plus Jazz Bass.

Like all good artist models, the Blu DeTiger Player Plus Jazz Bass is replete with signature details, from the practical to the aesthetic, and yet this is a four-string that any bassist could pick up and stamp their own musical identity on.

There is always a case to be made that the Fender Jazz Bass is the most versatile bass design of them all – certainly, it’s among the most copied, most riffed on – but if that’s the case then DeTiger’s new model takes that versatility a stage further.

This DeTiger artist model swaps out the traditional twin single-coil pickup configuration for a Custom Blu DeTiger Fireball bass humbucker at the bridge and a Player Plus Noiseless Jazz Bass single-coil at the middle position.

These pickups are controlled by a circuit that can be toggled between active and passive modes, with a three-band EQ for boosting and cutting frequencies when dialling in a sound. DeTiger’s métier is a broad church, an that is reflected in her new instrument.

“This bass is a reflection of everything I love about playing,” she says. “I wanted an instrument that could handle the diversity of sounds I create, from deep, funky grooves to melodic lines that cut through the mix. Fender and I worked closely together to make sure this bass not only looks amazing but sounds incredible in any setting.”

One of those amendments was to make the bass lighter – and no one complains about how light a bass guitar is. Here, DeTiger and Fender have opted for a body of chambered ash.

There is a bolt-on maple neck as per house style, and a 9.5” radius slab rosewood fingerboard – the fretboard binding adds an extra touch of class to a bass that is very nicely put together. Dimensions are very classic. It has a 34” scale, vintage-tall frets, and that neck has a 1966 C profile and a satin-smooth’n’ speedy finish.

On the headstock you’ll find standard open-gear tuners. The bridge is a four-saddle vintage-style unit with steel “Barrel” saddles. The knurled metal controls add even more metallic sheen to a bass that has a mirrored pickguard and a pearlescent, metallic Sky Burst Sparkle finish. The headstock is finished to match the body.

Around the back of the instrument, the neckplate has a signature Blu DeTiger engraving. It is a very cool instrument. Fender’s vice president of product, Justin Norvell, says he is “thrilled” by this release and says the Blu DeTiger Jazz Bass’ bold look is matched by its sound.

“It’s been such an exciting journey with Blu DeTiger to get to where we are today, celebrating the launch of her signature bass,” he says. “Blu’s innovative spirit and unique style resonate deeply with the next generation of players.”

Priced £1,399/$1,599, the Blu DeTiger Player Plus Jazz Bass is available now. See Fender for more details.