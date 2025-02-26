"The standard of musicianship amongst young musicians is higher now than it's ever been”: Level 42 bassist Mark King on why the next generation of players is as good as he’s ever seen

Pop music might be getting simpler - or maybe not - but the standard of musicianship among young musicians is higher than ever, reckons Level 42 bassist Mark King.

King, of course, is known for his virtuoso slap bass playing, but he says that the latest generation of musos is as full of talent as any he’s ever seen - and credits YouTube for teaching them their chops.

"The standard of musicianship amongst young musicians is higher now than it's ever been in, certainly, anytime I can remember,” King told Bang Showbiz.

"I've never been one very much for music education,” he admits. “For me, it's this thing of, you know, you see somebody do something, and it makes sense. And you think, ‘Oh, yeah, I can do that.’ That's the wonderful thing about, say YouTube now.”

King was speaking at the Gibson Garage London Jam for Jack, a musical tribute to the late Cream bassist Jack Bruce. This is one of several events being held to celebrate the first anniversary of the store, which was opened last year by Jimmy Page, Brian May and Tony Iommi.

The Level 42 man also reflected on how the music business has changed since, recalling that when his band started out, he and fellow members Phil and Boon Gould (drums and guitar) felt that they had to get to London from their homes in the Isle of Wight if they wanted to make it. And in the end, King says that it was a rather unusual mode of transport that got him there.

"I bought my old milk rounds van for 35 quid, and I drove to London in it, and I slept the first full night in the back of the van,” he remembers. "And for some reason, I decided to do it in February, so it was freezing cold.”

Reflecting on the fact that this would no longer be necessary, King says: "It's different today. Today, you can actually make a record in your bedroom, you can do it from anywhere at all.”