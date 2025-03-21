“The solo is very recognisable and crucial to the song”: How Chappell Roan’s former touring guitarist handled the Pink Pony Club guitar solo live on stage

Anyone who moans that guitars and guitar solos are absent from major league pop shows these days hasn’t really been paying attention. Obviously, the guitar was a heavy presence during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts band featured two powerhouse players.

And then we have Chappell Roan. She gave several standout performances during 2024, her breakout year, and guitarist Eliza Petrosyan - who was taught by session ace Paul Jackson Jr - was right at the heart of them.

Petrosyan has since stepped back from Roan’s band for personal reasons, having joined in 2022, but in an interview with Guitar World, she’s been reflecting on her time with the star, and what it was like to work with her.

“She’s very particular with her taste, which I admire,” says Petrosyan. “Not all artists are as involved with the nuances of what instrumentalists are playing. If she didn’t like a voicing or a rhythmic pattern, she was great at communicating that. She has a great ear and instinct.”

One of the highlights of Roan’s current set is Pink Pony Club, which has become an anthem of liberation and acceptance. One of its most memorable moments is the guitar solo and, recognising its importance, Petrosyan says that she didn’t want to freestyle too much when she was playing it on stage.

“The solo is very recognisable and crucial to the song, so it was clear that sticking to the record was the best choice,” she says. “We did a reprise at the end of the show, and that’s where I took liberties and improvised.”

Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club - City Sessions (Amazon Music Live) - YouTube Watch On

Two of Roan’s most memorable moments of 2024, of course, were her Tiny Desk set and her starmaking turn at Coachella. However, while both had a major impact, they required very different setups, says Petrosyan.

“Tiny Desk was minimal in terms of gear. It was mostly acoustic and very intimate, with some string players and the band, so I used a Gibson L-00 for the entire set,” she confirms. “It was a very different vibe from the usual setup - playing certain lines with acoustic guitar, cello, violin, and Mellotron gave the songs a new light.

“When we played Coachella it was the last show of that tour leg, so everything was very fine-tuned and instinctual. The set was really high-energy since it was the first festival we’d played. I used my usual setup with the Helix Floor.”