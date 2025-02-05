“The greatest heavy metal show ever!”: Ozzy Osbourne reunites Black Sabbath’s original line-up for a final show in Birmingham

Black Sabbath are to play live for the final time in Birmingham on 5 July.

The band’s original line-up - singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward - will reunite for the first time in 20 years to headline an all-day concert at Villa Park.

The bill will also feature Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Gojira, Anthrax Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Lamb Of God and Mastodon.

The event will be directed by Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who claims it will be "the greatest heavy metal show ever”.

Morello will also perform on the day as part of a loose supergroup featuring Slash, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.

Proceeds from the show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, the latter supported by Aston Villa Football Club.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on 14 February at LiveNation.co.uk .