“The greatest heavy metal show ever!”: Ozzy Osbourne reunites Black Sabbath’s original line-up for a final show in Birmingham
Metallica and Pantera will also appear at the Villa Park event
Black Sabbath are to play live for the final time in Birmingham on 5 July.
The band’s original line-up - singer Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward - will reunite for the first time in 20 years to headline an all-day concert at Villa Park.
The bill will also feature Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Gojira, Anthrax Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Lamb Of God and Mastodon.
The event will be directed by Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who claims it will be "the greatest heavy metal show ever”.
Morello will also perform on the day as part of a loose supergroup featuring Slash, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan.
Proceeds from the show will support Cure Parkinson's, the Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, the latter supported by Aston Villa Football Club.
Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on 14 February at LiveNation.co.uk.
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
