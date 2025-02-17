"Steven cannot put himself under the rigours of doing a full worldwide tour because there’s a lot of pressure”: Why a recent live performance from Aerosmith's Steven Tyler was a one-off

After more than half a century on the frontline of rock n’ roll, it looks like it really is the end of the road for Steven Tyler.

The Aerosmith vocalist had officially retired from touring after he suffered a fractured larynx in 2023. However, after he appeared at the annual Jam For Janie benefit gig at the Hollywood Palladium, hopes were raised that he might be able to go back out on the road.

According to Matt Sorum, the ex Guns N’ Roses drummer who was the musical director of the benefit, Tyler’s appearance was very much a one-off. He told New York classic rock radio station WBAB that: "It (the Jam for Janie gig) was great. And he trusts me... it was a really big moment for him because he hurt himself bad. Now, is he gonna tour again? No, he’s not."

Steven Tyler's all star jam - Janie's Fund Benefit Concert 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Sorum explained that Tyler won’t go back out on tour unless he feels his voice is "perfect"."Steven cannot put himself under the rigours of doing a full worldwide tour because there’s a lot of pressure,” the drummer said. “And if you’re not a singer, you wouldn’t understand what he goes through, but he’s 77 years old and he’s a perfectionist.

"And if he doesn’t sing correctly, it bothers him. And he’s not gonna put it on tape, like 80 per cent of the people that are out there taking your money.

"He will not be on tape, and he won’t change the keys of the song. That’s just who he is. He’s, like: ‘I’m an artist. I’m a singer. This is my band. I’ve been doing this for 50 years. And if I can’t do it perfect, I can’t do it.' And I respect that."

Aerosmith had originally announced their ‘Peace Out: The Farewell Tour’ back in 2023. But the band played just three shows before Tyler sustained his vocal injury. Since then there have been intermittent hopes that the dates could be rescheduled. However in August last year the band announced that there was no hope of this and they would be retiring from touring.

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing,” they said in a statement at the time. “As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage.”