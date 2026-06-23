“It belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players”: Wonderwall looks like being England’s anthem for this World Cup and Noel Gallagher is right behind it

Wonderwall very much looks like it has become the default England anthem for this year’s World Cup, and Noel Gallagher is very much behind it. As you’d expect, of course.

“Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players,” the guitarist has told The Sun. “Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there.”

At the conclusion of last Wednesday’s match against Croatia (which England won 4-2), the players came to the side of the pitch to applaud the fans, who were belting out the Britpop-era megahit.

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Declan Rice has confirmed it was a bit of a moment: “On the pitch after the game and we were just connecting with the fans, and they were singing. That was special. Being in Dallas, singing Wonderwall. There’s nothing like that first time.”

What a moment! 😍 Jude Bellingham singing along to Wonderwall as the England fans serenade the team 🎵 pic.twitter.com/A1oPoiZ9BHJune 17, 2026

And captain Harry Kane has described it as “one of my favourite ever moments in an England shirt, especially at a major tournament. It’s the emotional connection with the fans, we know how much it means to them.

In the footage, one or two like Jude Bellingham can even be seen mouthing along to the words. Bellingham, of course, like most of the squad, wasn’t even born when Wonderwall was first released in October 1995. But somehow this slightly sombre song, written in a minor key, has genuinely become an anthem that spans generations, every bit as ubiquitous and potent as Hey Jude.

Some have been perplexed by its adoption as a football song. Back in 2018, responding to reports that Manchester City had started to walk on to it, Liam Gallagher said: “Would you not prefer Rock And Roll Star? Wonderwall’s a bit ‘end of the night, my bird’s left me’ and all that kind of thing. It doesn’t strike me as something you play before the derby.”

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Liam’s absolutely right, of course. But as Noel pointed out, it belongs to the people now, and they’ll decide how they want to use it.

Worldwide, it’s sold over 10 million copies and in the UK alone has gone eight times platinum. After Wham!’s Last Christmas finally reached the top a few years back, it’s now the biggest-selling single not to reach Number One in the UK. Could that change if England go deep into the tournament? Watch this space...