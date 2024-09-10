Wish You Were There?: David Gilmour makes surprise appearance at Hove open mic night

Open mic nights are the lowest rung of the live music ladder. We’ve all been there, either to play or to support a mate. If you’re lucky you might catch a fleeting glimpse of a future star, but musicians who have enjoyed any sort of sustained success generally give them the swerve.

Not so at the Neptune in Hove, where regulars were treated last night (September 9) to the sight of a bona fide rock legend - David Gilmour - performing an acoustic version of Wish You Were Here. Not, it must be said, the sort of thing you usually expect to see at your local on a Monday evening…

Gilmour was down there with his daughter Romany, who had performed a short set at the venue. She covered Leonard Cohen’s If It Be Your Will and This Side Of Blue by Joanna Newsom as well as her own composition Lily Of The Roses.

After her set Romany looked out at the crowd and said "Oh my gosh, you're here. And you've brought your guitar," just at the point when her dad was striding through the crowd to join Romany on the venue’s minute stage. "You're going to come and upstage me? OK, great," she laughed.

David Gilmour joins Romany and plays Wish you were here â¤ï¸ !!! #DavidGilmour - YouTube Watch On

Then Gilmour struck up the opening chords to one of his old band’s best-known and most loved songs. Cue a mass singalong, and a pub full of phones held aloft, all capturing the moment.

Also in attendance last night were Pink Floyd bassist Guy Pratt and Ben Worsley, from Gilmour’s band, as well as Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane.

Gilmour is a local resident and Luck And Strange, his latest album which came out last week is something of a family affair, featuring contributions from Romany, who sings and plays harp and brother Gabriel, who was in attendance last night and provides backing vocals on the track Scattered. Meanwhile, Gilmour’s wife, the novelist Polly Samson, contributes the majority of the lyrics.

Last night was a chance to blow away the cobwebs for Gilmour who has a live tour to prepare for in support of Luck And Strange. It kicks off at Rome’s Circus Maximus on September 29 and includes a six-night run at London’s Royal Albert Hall between October 9 and 15.

Thanks to Louder for the spot and picture permission. Read their story here.