“I'm the Terminator of the Oscars... I’m coming back. You can’t get rid of me”: Songwriter Diane Warren just DIDN’T win Best Original Song Oscar for a record-equalling 16th time

News
By
published

Yes. We really are telling you that I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing DIDN’T win the best original song Oscar in 1998…

Diane Warren
(Image credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

An amazing statistic from Sunday night’s 2025 Oscars, while perhaps going unnoticed among the high-profile, big-screen brand-building and back-slapping going on elsewhere, surely won’t have failed to pique the attention of composers, arrangers and soundtrack teams across the world.

That’s the fact that songwriting legend Diane Warren – once again – DIDN’T win the Oscar for Best Original Song.

The prize – rather than being scooped up by her remarkable The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (performed by H.E.R.) – instead went to El Ma, performed by Zoe Saldaña from Emilia Pérez. A fact that would be barely worth commenting on, if this WASN’T the 16th time that it has happened.

Yes, Warren has, once again, failed to win the prize that she was seemingly born for.

It’s a figure that is now equalled by Greg P Russel, the similarly unrewarded sound mixer of the Transformers and Spiderman movies (among many others) who DID have 17 nominations without a win, but saw his latest nomination rescinded after it was deemed that he’d got a little too close to those supplying the nominations.

All of which officially makes Warren the (joint) unluckiest person in the movies.

But perhaps more remarkable than her ongoing, record-breaking run of bad luck is the simple fact that some of these songs – burned-on-the-brains all-time classics – DIDN’T take home the award in the years that they surely should have.

Starship - Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now (Official Music Video) [HD] - YouTube Starship - Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now (Official Music Video) [HD] - YouTube
Watch On

Yup, we’re specifically talking about Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now (from 1987’s Mannequin, performed by Starship) which cruelly was forced to go head to head with (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life (from Dirty Dancing, performed by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes). Of all the luck…

Similarly in the right place at the wrong time was Warren’s How Do I Live (from 1997’s Con Air performed by Trisha Yearwood) which got sent into battle against Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On from Titanic. ouch

But the fact that I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing (from 1998’s Armageddon, performed by Aerosmith) got beaten out by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston’s When You Believe (from The Prince of Egypt) is – frankly – not something we can take lying down.

AND let’s not even talk about the fact that Warren’s Rhythm of the Night (by Debarge, from 1985’s The Last Dragon) and her mighty Can’t Fight the Moonlight (by Leanne Rimes from 2000’s Coyote Ugly) DIDN’T even get nominations…

Fortunately, Warren herself remains upbeat about the whole affair, summing up her 16th loss by stating: “I’m as consistent as f___” to Variety.

“I’m the Terminator of the Oscars — I’ll be back,” she said. “That’s in my Arnold Schwarzenegger voice. I’m coming back. You can’t get rid of me.”

And her tailor had even sewn a little good luck message into the collar of her jacket too…

Diane Warren

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner)

And here, for the record, are all those incredible times that Warren has been denied.

We’re crossing our fingers for next time.

Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now from Mannequin (1987), performed by Starship
It lost to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing

Because You Loved Me from Up Close & Personal (1996), performed by Celine Dion
It lost to You Must Love Me from Evita

How Do I Live from Con Air (1997), performed by Trisha Yearwood
It lost to My Heart Will Go On from Titanic

I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing from Armageddon (1998), performed by Aerosmith
It lost to When You Believe from The Prince of Egypt

Music of My Heart from Music of the Heart (1999), performed by Gloria Estefan and *NSYNC
It lost to You’ll Be in My Heart from Tarzan

There You’ll Be from Pearl Harbor (2001), performed by Faith Hill
It lost to If I Didn’t Have You from Monsters, Inc.

Grateful from Beyond the Lights (2014), performed by Rita Ora
It lost to Glory from Selma

Til It Happens to You from The Hunting Ground (2015), performed by Lady Gaga
It lost to Writing’s on the Wall from Spectre

Stand Up for Something from Marshall (2017), performed by Andra Day and Common
It lost to Remember Me from Coco

I’ll Fight from RBG (2018), performed by Jennifer Hudson
It lost to Shallow from A Star Is Born

I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough (2019), performed by Chrissy Metz
It lost to (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

Io sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (2020), performed by Laura Pausini
It lost to Fight for You from Judas and the Black Messiah

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days (2021), performed by Reba McEntire
It lost to No Time to Die from No Time to Die

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman (2022), performed by Sofia Carson
It lost to Naatu Naatu from RRR.

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot (2023), performed by Becky G
It lost to What Was I Made For from Barbie

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (2024), performed by H.E.R.
It lost to El Mal from Emilia Pérez

Categories
Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about singers songwriters
Beabadoobee

“I play the guitar, but I’m not trained as a musician. So the chords I write with aren’t the most technical”: Beabadoobee says that her unorthodox method of guitar playing has an impact on her songwriting
Neil Young at Farm Aid 2024

Keep On Rockin’ In The Free World: Neil Young to play free concert in Ukraine
Van Halen in 1978

Watch: Van Halen as you've never seen them before! Amazing live and backstage footage leaked online
See more latest
Most Popular
Van Halen in 1978
Watch: Van Halen as you've never seen them before! Amazing live and backstage footage leaked online
Lemmy Kilmister
"Motorhead are the hardest, loudest band in the world – why wouldn't you make those your heroes?”: An 8ft bronze of Lemmy from Motorhead is about to tower over Stoke-on-Trent
iOS chill
Stressed? In a panic? Need ambient music in a hurry? Apple’s iOS 18.4 has got an app for that
105 year old raver
“I get up on the floor and have a bit of a twirl round, and I love it”: Meet Hilda Jackson – the 105 year old raver
Cableguys PanCake
Perfect for pancake day – grab a free PanCake auto-panning plugin courtesy of Cableguys
Claudio Sanchez
“There’s a tape delay on one song - Van Halen used it on Eruption”: The weird old gear inside the new album by Coheed And Cambria
Odesza
"It’s like beautiful melancholy...There’s sadness, but there’s also surface level joy throughout”: Odesza share mix ‘inspired’ by TV series Severance
Beabadoobee
“I play the guitar, but I’m not trained as a musician. So the chords I write with aren’t the most technical”: Beabadoobee says that her unorthodox method of guitar playing has an impact on her songwriting
Roland 303 Day
Everybody needs a 303, and Roland is giving away its software version free for ‘303 Day’ – but be quick, there are only 3,030 copies up for grabs
Joey Molland in 1976
“Thank you, Joey... for keeping the band's music alive for so long and for being a friend to us all”: Badfinger guitarist Molland dies aged 77