Psst… Paul McCartney MIGHT be playing a secret gig tonight

Getting up close with a genuine Beatle is a dream that, for most music lovers, will have to remain just that. But last night less than 600 lucky gig-goers got to experience some fab Macca magic right before their very eyes as the music legend played an unexpected gig at the 575-seater Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan.

And if you were in the neighbourhood and your forehead is hitting the desk round about now, don’t fret (and do start paying attention) because the great man COULD be about to do it all again tonight…

The clues come via Variety which, as part of its review of last nights gig observed that: “As much as it felt like a once-in-a-lifetime moment, we couldn’t help but notice that both of the Max McNown concerts originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bowery have been moved uptown to the Irving Plaza. Hmmmmm….."

The key word here being ‘both’… So that’s two nights? Right?

Also Setlist.FM DID have a gig listed on their site for tonight, Wednesday 12 February… But the listing has since disappeared…

A change of plan? Perhaps. Or a desire to play the same trick twice?…

(Image credit: Paul McCartney/@mjkim_lalala)

Rumours on Reddit (from those lucky enough to attend last night's 11 Feb gig) seem to point to the possibility of more shows being upcoming too.

"I did hear some people say that there may be other shows this week, as he’s doing this because he’s in town for SNL,” writes CouscousLoverSUPREME . “I also saw that the Bowery Ballroom page rescheduled two shows this week, so fingers crossed!! I hope more people get to experience this! Feeling hopeful because there was a lot of merch and it only said “FEBRUARY 2025”, not one specific date.”

And getting merch made for just one gig?… Hmm…

Band on the run

McCartney surprised everyone with last night’s Bowery gig with a simple drop on Instagram at 6pm UK, 11am New York… So all is not lost just yet.

As to whether the mythical gig will materialise, keep an eye on Macca's Instagram… At the time of writing it’s just turned 9am in New York…

And if you’re hoping to drop by and catch the gig tonight (or simply want to reminisce on what you missed should the gig not come to pass) here’s last night’s blinding setlist:

Paul McCartney's setlist: Bowery Ballroom, New York, 11 February 2025:

A Hard Day’s Night

Letting Go

Got to Get You Into My Life

Let Me Roll It

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

Maybe I’m Amazed

I’ve Just Seen a Face

From Me to You

Mrs. Vandebilt

Blackbird

Come on to Me

Jet

Ob-la-di Ob-la-da

Get Back

Now and Then

Lady Madonna

Let It Be

Hey Jude

Encore:

Golden Slumbers - The End