Paul McCartney is joined by Jack White and St Vincent for five-guitar pile-up in Mexico City

Paul McCartney invited St Vincent and Jack White up on stage to jam on a couple of Beatles numbers during his headlining set at a festival in Mexico City over the weekend.

McCartney was playing the Corona Capital fest at the city’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Stadium on Sunday. St Vincent aka Annie Clark came on for Get Back and in this fan shot footage you can just about make out her contributing guitar alongside Macca, before they exchange kisses at the end.

Get Back - Paul McCartney invitada St. Vincent, CORONA CAPITAL - YouTube Watch On

Clark came back on during the encore for the show’s finale – The End, needless to say. And she was joined by Jack White who also contributed guitar. Indeed for the extended intro there were no fewer than five guitarists on stage: Clark, White, McCartney’s bandmates Rusty Anderson and Brian Ray and Macca himself - he’d swapped his Hofner bass for a six string.

McCartney cajoled solos out of everyone, pointing at other band members at random, and of course performing a few himself. Eventually the guitar pyrotechnics came to an end and the crowd got the big ending, harmonies and all.

Paul McCartney Corona Capital 2024 The End Jack White St Vincent - YouTube Watch On

The Mexico City festival was the final date of the South American leg of McCartney’s Got Back tour. The date in Montevideo, Uruguay at the beginning of October was notable, not just for being the first time the 82 year old had played in the country, but also for being the first time he’d played Now And Then, the supposedly ‘last’ Beatles track, which was released this time last year.

Pieced together from a demo John Lennon had made in the late 70s, plus work the other three had done on it in the 1990s and new drums and vocals that McCartney and Starr laid down, it reached Number One last November, becoming the group’s 18th UK chart topper.

McCartney has a couple of weeks to get his breath back now, before he returns for a short European tour in December, which finishes with a couple of nights at London’s 02 on December 18 and 19.