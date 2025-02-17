"I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them”: Ozzy Osbourne’s health will restrict his involvement in Villa Park gig this July

Ozzy Osbourne has warned fans not to expect him to be the singer he once was at what is being billed as his final show this summer.

On his Sirius XM radio show, Ozzy Speaks, the veteran frontman said he would only be partially on stage during the show. "I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them,” he said. “I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

It’s no secret that the singer hasn’t been in the best of health these past few years. In 2022 he revealed that he has been battling Parkinson’s Disease for two decades. He was unable to perform at his induction into the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame last October. In fact he gave his acceptance speech at ceremony whilst seated

He said he was trying to get as fit as he can be. "I am trying to get back on my feet. When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I'm not dead. I'm still actively doing things."

This, of course, raises the question of who exactly will be singing the bulk of Black Sabbath’s set, if not Ozzy? There have been periods in the band’s long history when they have used other singers, most notable Ronnie James Dio and during the late '80s and '90s, Tony Martin. But Dio is sadly no longer with us and a reunion with Martin would seem unlikely given the bad blood between him and the band after his departure in the late '90s.

There is, of course, the option of using a selection of guest singers and given the line up of rock and metal royalty that will be on display at Villa Park on July 5, surely a viable one? No doubt all will be revealed in the coming weeks…