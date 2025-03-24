“An ambition that has eluded us – until now. What a way to round off a tour and a career”: The ‘longest running pop band’ will end their career at Glastonbury

News
By published

The Searchers will bow out after 66 years

The Searchers in 1964
(Image credit: Getty/David Redfern)

Merseybeat veterans The Searchers have announced that their upcoming show at Glastonbury will be their final gig, bringing down the curtain on 66 years as a working band.

Formed in Liverpool in 1959, the Searchers were contemporaries of the Beatles. Slightly more wholesome than the Fabs, they were a constant presence in the UK charts between 1963 and 1966, clocking up three UK Number Ones – Sweets For My Sweet, Needles and Pins and Don’t Throw Your Love Away.

They also had some success in the US when their version of Love Potion Number 9 reached Number Three on the Billboard charts.

Searchers - Don't Throw Your Love Away - 1964 (UK #1) - YouTube Searchers - Don't Throw Your Love Away - 1964 (UK #1) - YouTube
Watch On

The hits dried up in the latter half of the 1960s, but the Searchers never stopped working. They claim to be the “longest-running band in pop history”, having formed two years before the Beach Boys and three before the Stones.

However, in all those long years of touring they have never once played Glastonbury. So having been booked for this year’s event, it seemed a suitable time (and place) for the veteran group to take their final bow.

The last remaining original member, guitarist John McNally told BBC News: “A Glastonbury debut at 83, can anyone top that? I don’t think life gets any better, does it? There will be a few nerves, but in a good way, and we’ll be nicely warmed up from our shows in June. We can’t wait to see our fans again for this incredible final farewell.”

Meanwhile bassist Frank Allen, who’s a comparative newbie having joined in 1964, said: “I have played shows across the world with The Searchers for over 60 years; Glastonbury has always been an ambition that has eluded us – until now. The Searchers are finally performing at the greatest music festival of them all.

"What a way to round off a tour and a career. I can’t wait to get up on stage and give our fans one final blast.”

The Searchers play the festival’s acoustic stage on Friday 27 June where they’ll be second on the bill to Ani Di Franco. Saturday’s line up includes The Bluebells, Hothouse Flowers and is headlined by Nick Lowe, whilst Sunday’s includes PP Arnold, The Bootleg Beatles and another octogenarian, Roy Harper, who by the time he plays his headlining set will have reached the grand old age of 84.

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about shows festivals
Alvin Gibbs and Charlie Harper of UK Subs perform on December 16, 2016

“I’m kind of proud of myself for being thrown out of America at the age of 67”: Punk veterans UK Subs have been deported from the US
The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter

"How many of you were here the first time around?": The Sex Pistols are back at the 100 Club after nearly 50 years
Alvin Gibbs and Charlie Harper of UK Subs perform on December 16, 2016

“I’m kind of proud of myself for being thrown out of America at the age of 67”: Punk veterans UK Subs have been deported from the US
See more latest
Most Popular
Alvin Gibbs and Charlie Harper of UK Subs perform on December 16, 2016
“I’m kind of proud of myself for being thrown out of America at the age of 67”: Punk veterans UK Subs have been deported from the US
James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett
“We might just say, 'OK, let's go back to the '90s again.' It's not a bad idea”: Kirk Hammett says the next Metallica album could be a throwback to the Load and Reload era
Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton
“Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then. I told her, I said, ‘now, I don't cuss’”: Dolly Parton explains why that chorus lyric got changed when she joined Sabrina Carpenter for a new version of Please Please Please
Maschine 3.1
Native Instruments updates Maschine software to 3.1 adding user chords, fullscreen mode, and clarifies compatibility
Carol Kaye
“A lot of people don’t think this fits with Pet Sounds. But really, what does fit with Pet Sounds?”: Carol Kaye on her 10 greatest recordings
The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
"How many of you were here the first time around?": The Sex Pistols are back at the 100 Club after nearly 50 years
Ed Sheeran
“Last year was the first in over 20 years without a UK global top 10 single or album in the charts. The time to act is now”: Ed Sheeran calls on the British government to invest in music education
Iron Maiden in 1982
“A song I wrote when I was 16 ended up on an Iron Maiden album! And the chugging guitar was inspired by a Queen track”: Guitarist Adrian Smith reveals the origins of his first song for Maiden
Herbie Hancock
"I look at it as, 'OK, even if I don't want to do it, I need to do it'": Even Herbie Hancock doesn't like piano practice, but he's found a way of convincing himself to do it
Hans Zimmer
“He said, ‘Oh, stage fright? I had terrible stage fright.’": How Paul McCartney, Johnny Marr and Pharrell Williams cured Hans Zimmer’s performance nerves