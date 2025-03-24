“An ambition that has eluded us – until now. What a way to round off a tour and a career”: The ‘longest running pop band’ will end their career at Glastonbury

Merseybeat veterans The Searchers have announced that their upcoming show at Glastonbury will be their final gig, bringing down the curtain on 66 years as a working band.

Formed in Liverpool in 1959, the Searchers were contemporaries of the Beatles. Slightly more wholesome than the Fabs, they were a constant presence in the UK charts between 1963 and 1966, clocking up three UK Number Ones – Sweets For My Sweet, Needles and Pins and Don’t Throw Your Love Away.

They also had some success in the US when their version of Love Potion Number 9 reached Number Three on the Billboard charts.

Searchers - Don't Throw Your Love Away - 1964 (UK #1) - YouTube Watch On

The hits dried up in the latter half of the 1960s, but the Searchers never stopped working. They claim to be the “longest-running band in pop history”, having formed two years before the Beach Boys and three before the Stones.

However, in all those long years of touring they have never once played Glastonbury. So having been booked for this year’s event, it seemed a suitable time (and place) for the veteran group to take their final bow.

The last remaining original member, guitarist John McNally told BBC News: “A Glastonbury debut at 83, can anyone top that? I don’t think life gets any better, does it? There will be a few nerves, but in a good way, and we’ll be nicely warmed up from our shows in June. We can’t wait to see our fans again for this incredible final farewell.”

Meanwhile bassist Frank Allen, who’s a comparative newbie having joined in 1964, said: “I have played shows across the world with The Searchers for over 60 years; Glastonbury has always been an ambition that has eluded us – until now. The Searchers are finally performing at the greatest music festival of them all.

"What a way to round off a tour and a career. I can’t wait to get up on stage and give our fans one final blast.”

The Searchers play the festival’s acoustic stage on Friday 27 June where they’ll be second on the bill to Ani Di Franco. Saturday’s line up includes The Bluebells, Hothouse Flowers and is headlined by Nick Lowe, whilst Sunday’s includes PP Arnold, The Bootleg Beatles and another octogenarian, Roy Harper, who by the time he plays his headlining set will have reached the grand old age of 84.