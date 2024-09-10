Always crashing in the same car: Man attempts to gain entry to Berlin club by driving his Audi into it

It gives new meaning to the term ‘gatecrashing’. A man who was refused entry to a Berlin club returned to drive a car into the doors in an attempt to smash his way in.

The incident happened at the Sisyphos nightclub in the Lichtenberg area of the city on Sunday morning. According to reports in Berliner Zeitung, the suspect turned up at the doors of the club at 5:50 am and was denied entry by two security guards. He “politely acknowledged” this before leaving peacefully, the paper reported.

Which makes the next bit all the more puzzling. He later returned in a rented Audi vehicle and “deliberately” drove the car into the gated entryway of the club. And he did this not once, but twice.

It seems the two security guards that denied him entry were targeted, as the suspect drove in their direction one after another. Both managed to get out of the way in time and neither sustained any injuries.

The Audi then was driven into the wall of the club, before reversing into Sisyphos’ gate with its iconic kissing ducks emblem. The vehicle was last seen heading off in the direction of Ostkreuz.

Berlin police are still searching for the man and an investigation into the incident has begun. They have appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information that could help them.

Entry to the Berlin club is famously strict and can often be arbitrary, based on what you’re wearing, or even how the bouncers are feeling on the night. There is, however, no excuse for ramming your way in. Or exacting ‘revenge’ on security. Or whatever was in the suspect’s head on Sunday morning.

Sisyphos is one of Berlin’s clubbing institutions. Housed within a former dog biscuit factory by the River Spree at Treptow, it’s famed for its non-stop parties that run every weekend from Friday to Monday.

The extent of the damage to the club’s much-loved exterior is unclear at the time of writing and the club’s owners have not yet publicly commented.