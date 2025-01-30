“PHS are a critical lifeline for pets impacted by the Los Angeles fires”: Sophie Lloyd is auctioning a signed and stage-played signature Kiesel in fundraiser for Pasadena Humane Society

Sophie Lloyd is auctioning her stage-played Kiesel signature guitar to raise money for Pasadena Humane Society, an LA-based charity providing shelter and care to pets and wildlife impacted by the Los Angeles fires.

The Kiesel SL6 Aries recently made its LA debut alongside Lloyd when the British shred virtuoso of YouTube and Machine Gun Kelly fame, headlined the iconic Whisky a Go Go on 16 January.

The Whisky gig was Lloyd’s first headlining show in the US, and she raised $1,000 for the Los Angeles Fire Department from merch and ticket sales.

All of the proceeds from her electric guitar auction will go to the Pasadena Humane Society, and at the time of going to press the bidding for the high-performance S-style is sitting at $7,099.99.

(Image credit: Provided/PR)

Lloyd describes the Pasadena Human Society as a “critical lifeline” for animals impacted by the fires.

“I am very honoured to be putting one of my Signature Kiesel guitars that I played on stage at The Whisky, personally signed by me, up for auction to raise money for the Pasadena Humane Society” she says. “PHS are a critical lifeline for pets impacted by the Los Angeles Fires.

“They are providing animals impacted by the ﬁre with safe shelter and medical care as well as lifesaving assistance, including animal evacuation, care for injured animals, emergency boarding and resources such as food and supplies for animals who remain in the ﬁre zone.”

(Image credit: Provided/PR)

Lloyd’s signature Kiesel SL6 is based on the SoCal guitar brand’s Aries model, a heavily contoured S-style that is built to play fast, and is fitted with an Iron Age kill-switch for staccato effects a la Tom Morello and Randy Rhoads (though the late Ozzy guitarist did his the old-fashioned way).

This is no ordinary kill-switch. Iron Age makes them out of “aircraft-grade aluminium” and has a mechanical durability rating at 500,000 presses. Just try to remember that a little goes a long way with the kill-switch.

Sophie Lloyd - Do Or Die || LIVE at The Whisky A Go Go (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

This Kiesel has a Red Trans Burst finish that brings out all the detail on the figured maple top. The body itself is black limba. It has a bolt-on five-piece neck of maple and purple heart, and a birds-eye maple fingerboard with red pearl offset dot inlays. Lloyd has signed the top in gold Sharpie.

If you are a fan of Lloyd you may well have seen this guitar before, and you can check it out in the live footage of Do Or Die [above], captured from her Whisky show, and check out the listing over at eBay.