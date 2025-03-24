“Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then. I told her, I said, ‘now, I don't cuss’”: Dolly Parton explains why that chorus lyric got changed when she joined Sabrina Carpenter for a new version of Please Please Please

News
By published

Fortunately, embarrassment was saved for all concerned

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please ft. Dolly Parton - YouTube Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please ft. Dolly Parton - YouTube
Watch On

When Sabrina Carpenter released her Dolly Parton-infused rework of 2024 hit Please Please Please, one of the most notable changes - aside from the presence of a country legend, obviously - was a cleaned-up lyric in the chorus.

In Carpenter’s original, non-radio-friendly version, she sings, “I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherfucker,” but with Dolly on board, this is adapted to “I beg you, don’t embarrass me like the others”.

When the remix was released, there was speculation (not least by us) that the lyric was changed so as not to cause Parton herself any embarrassment, and in an interview with Knox News, the star has now indicated that this was indeed the case.

“Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then,” Parton said of Carpenter. “I told her, I said, now, I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough.”

We’re guessing that Carpenter was more than happy to accommodate any demands that Parton might have had, and it seems that, in the end, the relationship blossomed. Parton describes Carpenter as “so sweet”, and the two appeared to share a great bond in the video they shot together.

Parton also discussed one of her other recent collaborations, which saw her appear on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album as Queen Bey covered her much-loved hit, Jolene.

“I think that's been the greatest joy is just thinking, ‘Yay, Beyoncé wants to sing with me! She wants to sing my song!' Yeah, absolutely. Which train do I get on that’s going to get me there the quickest?” she said.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Carol Kaye

“A lot of people don’t think this fits with Pet Sounds. But really, what does fit with Pet Sounds?”: Carol Kaye on her 10 greatest recordings
The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter

"How many of you were here the first time around?": The Sex Pistols are back at the 100 Club after nearly 50 years
Maschine 3.1

Native Instruments updates Maschine software to 3.1 adding user chords, fullscreen mode, and clarifies compatibility
See more latest
Most Popular
Maschine 3.1
Native Instruments updates Maschine software to 3.1 adding user chords, fullscreen mode, and clarifies compatibility
Carol Kaye
“A lot of people don’t think this fits with Pet Sounds. But really, what does fit with Pet Sounds?”: Carol Kaye on her 10 greatest recordings
The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
"How many of you were here the first time around?": The Sex Pistols are back at the 100 Club after nearly 50 years
Ed Sheeran
“Last year was the first in over 20 years without a UK global top 10 single or album in the charts. The time to act is now”: Ed Sheeran calls on the British government to invest in music education
Iron Maiden in 1982
“A song I wrote when I was 16 ended up on an Iron Maiden album! And the chugging guitar was inspired by a Queen track”: Guitarist Adrian Smith reveals the origins of his first song for Maiden
Herbie Hancock
"I look at it as, 'OK, even if I don't want to do it, I need to do it'": Even Herbie Hancock doesn't like piano practice, but he's found a way of convincing himself to do it
Hans Zimmer
“He said, ‘Oh, stage fright? I had terrible stage fright.’": How Paul McCartney, Johnny Marr and Pharrell Williams cured Hans Zimmer’s performance nerves
Djrum
“I'm always starting up sessions and not finishing them, but I don't see that as unproductive”: Virtuosic UK producer Djrum talks creativity and making Frekm Pt.2
Penn State&#039;s Audible Enclaves
RIP headphones? New tech can now beam music into your ears without the need for any hardware
Travis Barker in the studio
"If I wasn't recording albums every month, multiple albums, and I wasn't playing on everyone's songs, I wouldn't need any of this”: Travis Barker reveals his production tricks and gear in a new studio tour