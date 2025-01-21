“John introduced a heavier, more intense element that Phil Lynott absolutely embraced”: How guitar hero John Sykes revitalised Thin Lizzy

Former Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake guitarist John Sykes is remembered as “a truly unique talent and a wonderful friend” by Darren Wharton, who played keyboards in Thin Lizzy during Sykes’ brief tenure with the band.

In the wake of of Skyes’ death on 20 January, Wharton tells MusicRadar about the great times they shared with Lizzy’s frontman Phil Lynott - and how Sykes always loved playing those classic Lizzy songs even after Lynott had passed away in 1986.

“I first met John Sykes during Thin Lizzy’s Renegade tour,” Wharton says. “From the moment we connected, John’s passion for music and his dynamic energy as a guitarist were undeniable. He had a fiery enthusiasm for playing, a quality that set him apart from others.

“When [guitarist] Snowy White decided to leave Thin Lizzy, John was the natural choice to join us. While Snowy brought a laid-back, bluesy feel to the band, John introduced a heavier, more intense element that Phil Lynott absolutely embraced.

“Recording {1983 album] Thunder and Lightning with John was a creative highlight, full of excitement and energy. During that time, John and I lived with Phil at his house in Kew Gardens, along with Gus, Phil’s ever-reliable PA. It was a special time, filled with camaraderie, music, and plenty of laughs.

“Touring the world for Thunder and Lightning was another incredible chapter, and sharing the stage with Whitesnake on the Monsters of Rock tour stands out as a particularly memorable experience. It was during this time that John met David Coverdale—a meeting that would set the stage for a remarkable future with Whitesnake.

“After Thin Lizzy disbanded in 1984, John, Scott Gorham [guitarist], Brian Downey [drummer], Marco Mendoza [bassist] and I reunited to form a tribute to Thin Lizzy. Performing those iconic songs again with John was an absolute joy. He brought so much heart and soul to his playing, and his love for the music was infectious.

“John wasn’t just a brilliant guitarist—he was a truly unique talent and a wonderful friend. He lived and breathed his music, always pushing himself to new heights. The memories we shared, both on and off the stage, will stay with me forever.

“The world has lost a legend, but John’s spirit and music will live on in all who had the privilege of knowing him and hearing his incredible talent.

Rest easy, John. You’ll always be missed, but never forgotten.”