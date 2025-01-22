“It was devastating!”: Robert Plant recalls the first time Led Zeppelin played together in new documentary teaser
Becoming Led Zeppelin opens on 5 February
Sony Pictures Classics/Sony Pictures UK have released a new teaser clip from the forthcoming documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin. And in this new clip, the four members of the band talk about the first time they played together.
Guitarist Jimmy Page recalls that the first song they jammed on was Train Kept A-Rollin’, which Page had performed with The Yardbirds prior to putting Led Zeppelin together with drummer John Bonham, bassist John Paul Jones and singer Robert Plant.
Plant himself recalls of that first jam: “It was devastating - because it seemed like that had been what I’d been waiting for."
Tickets for the UK cinema release of Becoming Led Zeppelin are now on sale. After an exclusive IMAX release on 5 and 6 February, the Led Zeppelin documentary will open in UK cinemas nationwide from 7 February.
