“I’m in search of a badass rock guitar player. If you’re young-ish, cute-ish and can play that axe, you’re for me”: Chaka Khan wants a new “powerhouse guitarist”
A former Whitesnake star says he’s the man for the job!
Legendary singer Chaka Khan is using Facebook to find a new guitarist for her touring band - and among the early candidates are former members of Whitesnake and the New York Dolls.
Khan, whose classic hits include I’m Every Woman and the Prince-penned I Feel For You, posted on Facebook on 31 March with the message:
“Chaka here with an exciting opportunity—I’m searching for a powerhouse guitarist to hit the road with me.
“This is the real deal, a paying gig, and I need someone who can bring the heat, the passion, and the groove to my stage.
“If you’ve got the chops, I want to see it. Upload your best performance to YouTube and submit your video at ChakaKhan.com/Guitarist-Audition
“I’m watching, so bring your A-game. Let’s make some magic.”
Among the many guitarists who have responded via Facebook are two well-respected rock veterans.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
One is Joel Hoekstra, who has played in numerous rock acts including Whitesnake and Night Ranger, and backed many other stars.
Hoekstra posted: “I’m ready! I’ve played for Whitesnake, Cher and Foreigner for starters…”
Another candidate throwing their hat in the ring is Steve Conte, perhaps best known for his stint with the New York Dolls.
Conte stated: “Chaka Khan - I’m your man! A NYC boy who’s played w/ Maceo Parkers AND the New York Dolls.”
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Will Smith reveals the advice Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar gave to him before his music comeback
“I’ve often wondered if it was the Devil grinning up at me, or God smiling down on me. I still haven’t figured out who had the final say”: How a feat of spontaneous creativity resulted in one of Pink Floyd’s most majestic moments