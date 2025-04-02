“I’m in search of a badass rock guitar player. If you’re young-ish, cute-ish and can play that axe, you’re for me”: Chaka Khan wants a new “powerhouse guitarist”

Legendary singer Chaka Khan is using Facebook to find a new guitarist for her touring band - and among the early candidates are former members of Whitesnake and the New York Dolls.

Khan, whose classic hits include I’m Every Woman and the Prince-penned I Feel For You, posted on Facebook on 31 March with the message:

“Chaka here with an exciting opportunity—I’m searching for a powerhouse guitarist to hit the road with me.

“This is the real deal, a paying gig, and I need someone who can bring the heat, the passion, and the groove to my stage.

“If you’ve got the chops, I want to see it. Upload your best performance to YouTube and submit your video at ChakaKhan.com/Guitarist-Audition

“I’m watching, so bring your A-game. Let’s make some magic.”

Among the many guitarists who have responded via Facebook are two well-respected rock veterans.

One is Joel Hoekstra, who has played in numerous rock acts including Whitesnake and Night Ranger, and backed many other stars.

Hoekstra posted: “I’m ready! I’ve played for Whitesnake, Cher and Foreigner for starters…”

Another candidate throwing their hat in the ring is Steve Conte, perhaps best known for his stint with the New York Dolls.

Conte stated: “Chaka Khan - I’m your man! A NYC boy who’s played w/ Maceo Parkers AND the New York Dolls.”