“I thought it would be funny to sing my own song, but the longer it went, the less people thought it was funny”: How Billy Corgan killed the vibe on a karaoke night
He also reveals which Metallica song gave him hope as a teenager
The Smashing Pumpkins’ leader Billy Corgan says that he sang one of his band’s classic songs at a karaoke club - and it did not go well.
Corgan talks about some of the key songs in his life in a new interview with The Guardian.
“The last song I did at karaoke was Zero by Smashing Pumpkins,” he says. “I thought it would be funny to sing my own song, but the longer it went, the more I performed it like I was on stage in front of 50,000 people, and the less people thought it was funny.”
Corgan also names the metal classic that helped him navigate a troubled time in his youth.
“Fade to Black by Metallica showed me the power of music when I was going through some hard times as a teen,” he says. “When you’re really down, a song really can save your life.”
The full interview can be read here.
The Smashing Pumpkins tour the UK in August.
