“I said, ‘I do not want to go out and be a sad parody of myself’”: How Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson faced up to his greatest challenge
“I finally figured out finally what I do in life,” he says
Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson says that he seriously considered quitting the band in 2015 while he was being treated for throat cancer.
Dickinson tells MusicRadar that he would have left the band if he had been unable to sing with the same power and range as before.
And he says that this was a decision he considered out of personal pride and out of loyalty to the band and its fans.
Dickinson was diagnosed with throat cancer just as Maiden were completing the recording of their 2015 album The Book Of Souls. And as he now recalls, he always felt confident that his treatment would be successful.
“I felt good,” he says. “I believed I was going to come through fairly strongly.
“It was going to be a hard ten months, but at the end of that, I thought - I hoped - I should be able to do what I’d done before.
“But if not, I was quite prepared to leave - because if you can't sing like you should be able to sing, that's it.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
He explains: “I would have wanted the band to carry on properly. But I would have offered to help them find another singer, because there are other people out there.
“I could suggest this bloke, or this bloke, or this bloke - he could probably do a pretty good version of me.
“I had the conversation with the guys [in the band]. I said, ‘I do not want to go out and be a sad parody of myself.’ And the band don’t deserve it either.
“So I'm thinking: if I lost that voice, I could figure out something else to do. I don't know what, but I’d have to take a positive spin on it.
“But there's no way I would persist in saying, ‘Oh, no, I can do it’, when manifestly I couldn’t. That would not be fair to anybody.
“I’m not just a singer. I’m a storyteller. I finally figured out finally what I do in life - I tell stories, and I just happen to do with with my voice in Maiden, but that’s basically what I do.
“And because you lose a particular type of voice doesn't mean you can't use another voice. But not within a band like Iron Maiden.”
Ultimately, Dickinson never had to make that call.
As he told Classic Rock: “I got lucky. I got through it all, and although my cancer was in that general area, my vocal cords were not affected.
“So we didn’t have to make that decision, because it all worked out.”
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“White whale! Holy Grail!”: How the epic tale of Moby-Dick inspired Mastodon’s greatest album
“I really like that you can sweep pick on this thing, so it gets you the nylon-string sound without the physical limitations”: Tosin Abasi issues update on Abasi Concepts' much-anticipated hybrid nylon-string