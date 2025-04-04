“I didn’t bring a belt”: Watch Jack Black's air-shreddin’, tongue-wagglin’, pants-fallin’ Tonight Show entrance

Being the irrepressible showman that he is, Jack Black knows how to make an entrance. And the one he made on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show this week was some entrance.

He walked on stage, mime-shredding his custom-made Minecraft guitar, gurning and waggling his tongue a la Gene Simmons, playing the guitar behind his head and adding the odd karate kick here and there. And then his trousers promptly fell down.

Jack Black Shreds the Guitar During Tonight Show Entrance; Talks Making Songs for A Minecraft Movie - YouTube Watch On

“You bring the heat! You bring the energy!” exclaimed Fallon as Black flopped onto the chair adjacent to his desk.

“I didn’t bring a belt,” an out-of-breath Black answered.

Black is currently promoting A Minecraft Movie, which as any parent with kids around a certain age knows lands in cinemas this weekend. In it he plays Steve, an expert crafter who guides a gang of misfits through the strange otherworld of Minecraft.

A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack | I Feel Alive (Official Lyric Video) - Jack Black | WaterTower Music - YouTube Watch On

He also gets to sing a song in the movie – I Feel Alive – which he belts out in typical Black style. He wrote it too, roping pals Dave Grohl, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and Mark Ronson for the recording. With lyrics like ‘I can move mountains with my mind’ and ‘I don’t wanna be running from zombies for the rest of our lives’ appears to have been specifically written for the movie, rather than being a piece of old tat that Black repurposed for this project.

Anyway, A Minecraft Movie is out now but then you know that already. Don’t you, kids?