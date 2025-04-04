“I didn’t bring a belt”: Watch Jack Black's air-shreddin’, tongue-wagglin’, pants-fallin’ Tonight Show entrance

News
By published

He was promoting A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black plays a Minecraft guitar on the Jimmy Fallon show
(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Being the irrepressible showman that he is, Jack Black knows how to make an entrance. And the one he made on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show this week was some entrance.

He walked on stage, mime-shredding his custom-made Minecraft guitar, gurning and waggling his tongue a la Gene Simmons, playing the guitar behind his head and adding the odd karate kick here and there. And then his trousers promptly fell down.

Jack Black Shreds the Guitar During Tonight Show Entrance; Talks Making Songs for A Minecraft Movie - YouTube Jack Black Shreds the Guitar During Tonight Show Entrance; Talks Making Songs for A Minecraft Movie - YouTube
Watch On

“You bring the heat! You bring the energy!” exclaimed Fallon as Black flopped onto the chair adjacent to his desk.

“I didn’t bring a belt,” an out-of-breath Black answered.

Black is currently promoting A Minecraft Movie, which as any parent with kids around a certain age knows lands in cinemas this weekend. In it he plays Steve, an expert crafter who guides a gang of misfits through the strange otherworld of Minecraft.

A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack | I Feel Alive (Official Lyric Video) - Jack Black | WaterTower Music - YouTube A Minecraft Movie Soundtrack | I Feel Alive (Official Lyric Video) - Jack Black | WaterTower Music - YouTube
Watch On

He also gets to sing a song in the movie – I Feel Alive – which he belts out in typical Black style. He wrote it too, roping pals Dave Grohl, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and Mark Ronson for the recording. With lyrics like ‘I can move mountains with my mind’ and ‘I don’t wanna be running from zombies for the rest of our lives’ appears to have been specifically written for the movie, rather than being a piece of old tat that Black repurposed for this project.

Anyway, A Minecraft Movie is out now but then you know that already. Don’t you, kids?

Categories
Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
David Bowie Blackstar

“When he got in front of the microphone, he sang his balls off. I’d never seen him happier”: How David Bowie stared down death itself for his final left-turn
Prince and Chaka Khan

“Prince just grabbed ideas out of the air and left you wondering: ‘Where did you get that?”: Chaka Khan says that she’ll be releasing a new album of songs that she recorded with Prince and Larry Graham
Pigtronix Gas Giant Analog Jumbo Fuzz

“Each and every unit is perfectly dialled in to the 'sweet spot' that can be so elusive to find in vintage pedals”: Pigtronix’s Gas Giant is a high-gain fuzz pedal with a FET-driven onboard noise gate

See more latest
Most Popular
Pigtronix Gas Giant Analog Jumbo Fuzz
“Each and every unit is perfectly dialled in to the 'sweet spot' that can be so elusive to find in vintage pedals”: Pigtronix’s Gas Giant is a high-gain fuzz pedal with a FET-driven onboard noise gate
Harley Benton Custom Line Nashville-Nylon BK: the latest nylon-string hybrid electro-acoustic from the German budget gear giant is a super-affordable option for players looking for that Tim Henson vibe. Just look at those decorative F-holes.
“A classical guitar for the modern era”: Harley Benton unveils the Custom Line Nashville Nylon BK, and its latest nylon-string electro-acoustic hybrid is a super-affordable thinline that's designed to welcome electric players
Gibson J-45 Standard Heritage Cherry Sunburst and SJ-200 Standard Tri Burst: the two new colour options are part of an early 2025 refresh.
“Heritage Cherry Sunburst on the archetypical Gibson workhorse acoustic, Tri Burst on its high-luxury jumbo? They look the part”: Gibson expands finish options on its J-45 Standard and SJ-200 Standard
Prince and Chaka Khan
“Prince just grabbed ideas out of the air and left you wondering: ‘Where did you get that?”: Chaka Khan says that she’ll be releasing a new album of songs that she recorded with Prince and Larry Graham
serato
Happy 404 Day: Roland's latest SP-404 MKII update turns its legendary sampler into a Serato DJ controller
The Hives singer
“Every single song a single, every single a hit, every hit a direct hit in the face of the man”: The Hives big up their new Mike D-co-produced record
Cristobal Tapia de Veer
“I don’t think everybody was really aware of how attached people were to the ooh-loo-loo-loos”: White Lotus composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer on the reaction to his season 3 theme and why he won’t be returning for season 4
Ronnie Wood in 2021
"We got forced and twisted for a mainstream audience to turn the guitar down": Ronnie Wood bemoans technology’s impact on music
bon iver
“She’s my number one, my greatest living singer - and she’s a huge fan of Charli’s”: Bon Iver on sampling one of his heroes for his Charli XCX remix
Softube Vocal Tuner and Deesser
Softube’s latest plugins are a pair of must-have vocal effects – and right now you can grab them as a bargain introductory bundle