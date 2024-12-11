Hit me hardware and software: Billie Eilish shows off the mobile recording studio that she says “goes everywhere” with her

Billie Eilish on doubts, creating new music and Grammy nominations - YouTube Watch On

We already knew that Finneas had been helping his sister Billie Eilish to assemble her own recording studio, and now we’ve got a glimpse of it.

Eilish, of course, is currently in the midst of her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour, and so rather than having a ‘home studio’ in the most literal sense (ie, one that stays in her home) it transpires that her setup can actually be packed down into its own flight case and taken around the world with her.

The rig was revealed when Eilish took CBS Mornings backstage at one of her recent hows. “This goes everywhere,” she confirmed. “And the piano, too [points to the upright sitting alongside her studio.]”

(Image credit: CBS Mornings)

As expected, Eilish has a MacBook running Logic Pro - Finneas produced all three of her albums in Apple’s software - and she also appears to have a set of Yamaha HS5 studio monitors. We think we can spot a trusty Apollo Twin audio interface on her desk, too, and there’s a Nord keyboard of some description that presumably doubles as a MIDI controller.

We’re told that Eilish likes to use the rig to record post-show jam sessions. Playing a recent project, she says: “It’s just so much fun and it’s, like, not even serious. We’ve been making music and also crocheting a lot.”

Discussing his sister’s growing interest in the recording and production of her music, Finneas told Guitar.com in September: “I’ve been setting up Billie’s recording studio for her so she can do home production without me, because she’s very good at it! And it’s funny, I’ve been giving her, like, the bare minimum of stuff, just so that she learns it all. Y’know what I mean? I’m like ‘Listen, I could give you all the stuff that I use now, but it took me years to even have a use for it. And, if I give you this basic thing, it’ll make sense to you right away.’”