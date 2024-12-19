"hbd!!!": Charli XCX makes a surprise live appearance alongside Billie Eilish for Guess: Remix

Last night Billie Eilish – currently in the midst of her Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour – wheeled out an unexpected guest on stage.

Charli XCX joined the star for a live version of their summer hit Guess, a song which itself featured Eilish as an unexpected extra, adding her performance to the version featured on her Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat remix album.

Looks like XCX has now been able to repay the team-up, taking to the stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, to surprise fans with a live version of the summer smash whose video is literally pants…

Charli xcx - Guess featuring billie eilish (official video) - YouTube Watch On

Last night's performance didn’t feature a bulldozer carving its way through 10,000 pairs of drawers but did feature suitable lime green Brat-themed lighting celebrating XCX’s signature look and officially marked Brat Summer neatly segueing into the end of her Brat-biggest-year-yet.

The pair naturally shared the occasion on their Instagrams with XCX writing “love u billieeeeee and hbd!!! <3,” a mention of Eilish's 23rd birthday yesterday.

XCX is, of course, in the midst of her own 25-date international tour, currently on a Christmas break following UK dates and set to pick up and play Australian gigs beginning in February 2025.

Following her Australian gigs, a US grind kicks off at Coachella in April. We wonder who might be making a special guest appearance?