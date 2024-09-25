“The semi-hollow design has a bit warmer top end and a little less bottom than the solid body”: PRS unveils limited edition semi-hollow version of David Grissom’s DGT signature model

PRS has expanded its collaboration with Texan session ace David Grissom with the launch of a semi-hollow – and limited edition – version of his DGT signature guitar.

It follows hot on the heels of the PRS DGT 15 signature amp, which debuted in May, offering players a relatively affordable $1,199 tube amp head to go with the Indonesia-made DGT SE, which brought Grissom’s super-versatile model to a wider demographic upon its launch in January 2023.

The DGT Semi-Hollow, however, is top-to-bottom a high-end electric guitar, replete with Grissom’s signature details, and the unerring love and attention that you get from PRS. But why the update? And why a semi-hollow? Grissom says it was inspired by a custom order he made, and that it presents us with a different sound. Perhaps one that makes it a suitable option for a contemporary jazz guitar?

“The limited run semi-hollow DGT is based on a guitar I special ordered a few years back,” he explains. “The limited edition features moon inlays and a McCarty Sunburst finish. The semi-hollow design has a bit warmer top end and a little less bottom than the solid body, making it a super versatile companion to my stock DGTs.”

It will certainly be a collector’s item. They are only making 200 of these and once they’re gone, that’s that. You will find Paul Reed Smith’s signature on the back of the headstock and Grissom’s on the back control plate.

And by any measure the DGT Semi-Hollow is exquisite, with that McCarty Sunburst nitro bringing out all the “Artist Grade” curl in that maple top. The back and sides are mahogany. The scale length is 25” as per his regular signature model.

The electronics should be familiar too, with this equipped with a pair of Grissom’s signature humbuckers, each with their own volume knob, and six core tones to choose from courtesy of a push/pull tone control.

Grissom was reciting some stock marketing bumf when he said it was versatile; you’ve got all kinds of tones from full-fat humbucker to the Texan blues friendly snap and spank of the treble ‘bucker’s inner coil.

Many would argue that the PRS Phase III locking tuners and the Gen II PRS Patented Tremolo are best in class, too.

Let’s not forget the fingerboard here. Great news for those with bird allergies; PRS has given this the moon inlays, which look incredible against that rosewood ‘board. The fingerboard’s radius is 10”. Again, like the solid David Grissom DGT.

The DGT Semi-Hollow is available now, priced £5,995 / $6,500 street. For more details, head over to PRS Guitars.