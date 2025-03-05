“Brain cells holding hands at this age is a challenge. But it’s a lot easier now that I’m sober”: Stephen Stills has been on the wagon for three years

It’s safe to say that Stephen Stills has made something of a career of not being entirely on the level. As one of folk rock, country, blues and gospel's most highly-regarded singers and songwriters over the past six decades he’s seen it all, done it all, and thanks to attaining almost mythic, legendary status, is accountable to precisely no one.

But now, at the age of 80 he’s perhaps more focussed and enjoying more clarity than he ever did during his heyday.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in a new interview, Stills confirmed that “I’m really comfortable in sobriety. It gets me back to the kid I was before this madness started, pretty affable and friendly.

“Things were so special at the beginning of my career before I sold a single record. But when you add poison into that mix… I’m just glad I have my original personality back.”

And Stills is still gigging, playing small venues when invited and when the mood takes him, most recently appearing at LA’s FireAid event on 30 January this year, performing with Dawes and Mike Cambell then – in a treat for fans – being reunited with Graham Nash for Teach Your Children.

“It felt like putting on an old shoe again,” Stills explained. “We just fell into it, and there it was. And the pleasure of playing with those kids made it even more special. I don’t see [Nash] a lot since he lives on the East Coast, but it was great to see my old pal.”

And as for the prospects of some bigger gigs further afield? “FireAid helped me check and see if my thrusting and coagulating still worked,” Stills offered. “I’m getting a little more active now, so there’s a possibility. It depends on the kind of venues I can attract.”

Love The One You're With

And while lengthy tours may be off the cards at least there’s the future promise of an in-progress memoir to come. “I’m going one word at a time,” he told Rolling Stone, while pulling out old newspapers and magazines for inspiration.

“I’ve looked at the issues from my birthdays throughout the years. That’s been very helpful since it puts you in that timeframe and suddenly your memories open up.”

“Brain cells holding hands at this age is a challenge. Things pop in sometimes and you find out you’re a decade off. It’s been a great tool. But I’m puttering with the book.

"I’ve found that the more things change, the more things stay the same. And I must say, it’s a lot easier doing this now that I’m sober."