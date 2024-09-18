“If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it's not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently”: ‘Irreconcilable differences’ means it’s the end of the road for REO Speedwagon

AOR icons REO Speedwagon have announced that they’ve reached the end of the road. In a social media post they’ve confirmed that they’ll cease touring at the end of this year.

It’s not exactly a mutual decision between mainstays bassist Bruce Hall and frontman/guitarist Kevin Cronin though. Hall had been sitting out touring after back surgery and it seems the rest of the band didn’t think he had sufficiently recovered.

In a statement on Instagram the band posted: “To our fans: Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now. If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it's not up to just him.

"The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect.”

“Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years. For Kevin’s part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well.

“Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin. So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025.

“Neal (Doughty, keyboardist, and founding member), Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever.”

For Hall’s part he wrote on his own social media: “Never ever thought it would end like this and I'm heartbroken. Please know Neal and I did everything in our power to try and keep the Wagon rolling….For the record, I wanted REO Speedwagon to continue to tour with the lineup of Kevin, myself, Dave (Amato, guitarist), Bryan (Hitt, drummer) and Derek (Hilland, keyboardist). Just as it was prior to my necessary, planned and successful back surgery.”

Although they’re best known in the UK for their early 80s hits Keep On Loving You and Take It On The Run, REO Speedwagon have a long history that dates back to the late 60s.

Their peak years were undoubtedly the 1980s but they’ve remained a popular touring act ever since. Sole remaining founder member Neal Doughty retired in 2023 and last year Hall – who has been in the band since 1977 - took a leave of absence for back surgery.

The group are currently out on the road and as things stand their final gig will be in Lexington, Kentucky on November 23.