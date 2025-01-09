“A moment I won't forget in a hurry”: Amateur musician unknowingly performs Green Day classic in front of Billie Joe Armstrong

It's a pop culture staple, and undoubtedly one of Green Day's most beloved and emotive songs. But for one musician, Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) will now forever remind him of the night the band's frontman Billie Joe Armstrong stopped by one of his gigs, and took in his performance of Green Day's 1997 acoustic gem.

The musician, Callum McMorran, was playing his regular residency set at Liverpool's iconic Cavern Club on Tuesday January 7th 2025, and didn't spot Green Day's diminutive frontman discreetly observing the set.

As he played his version of Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) - a regular part of his set at The Beatles' legendary early venue of choice - another audience member spotted Armstrong, and took a short video of the Californian pop-punk legend, himself documenting McMorran's performance on his phone.

A post shared by The Cavern Club (@cavernliverpool) A photo posted by on

McMorran - who was once a contestant on the UK's TV talent show, The Voice in 2015 - later learned of Armstrong's attendance, and shared this longer version of the video of Billie Joe at the gig, with the caption: "Cool moment tonight." We'll say. In the comments beneath the video, McMorran states it was "A moment I won't forget in a hurry".

A post shared by Callum Mac 🎸 (@callummcmorran) A photo posted by on

On his Liverpool jaunt, Armstrong also visited the park that inspired The Beatles' 1967 psychadelic opus Strawberry Fields Forever - the original Strawberry Field. Billie Joe popped by the shop and the site's Imagine More cafe, meeting chef Anna and posing for a photograph with her. Seems like a Beatles-themed trip, then.

A post shared by Strawberry Field Liverpool (@strawberryfieldliverpooluk) A photo posted by on

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)'s acoustic arrangement and mature, regretful lyric was a far cry from the band's usual pop-punk sound, and was first heard as the penultimate track on 1997's Nimrod, it has subsequently become one of Green Day's most recognisable songs, appearing in Seinfeld, last year's comic book romp Deadpool & Wolverine and countless graduations, leaving days and sporting events

Green Day - Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) [Official Music Video] [4K UPGRADE] - YouTube Watch On

The Cavern Club took and shared the below photo of Billie Joe, who seemed to be on a solo expedition around the iconic city, captioning it by saying "When rock legends come to visit".

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by The Cavern Club (@cavernliverpool) A photo posted by on

This story reminded us of the recent story of the busking drummer, being watched by none other than Red Hot Chilli Peppers' Chad Smith. After playing a sold-out world tour in stadiums last year, it's heartening to see Green Day's still remarkably young-looking frontman supporting music at a smaller scale