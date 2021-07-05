The new Way Huge STO overdrive pedal is inspired by the acclaimed Nobels ODR-1

Way Huge - STO (Super Terrific Overdrive) - YouTube Watch On

If you're going to call something the Super Terrific Overdrive pedal you need to back it up, and in terms of inspiration the new Way Huge stompbox has a head start on achieving it.

The STO overdrive nods to the Nobels ODR-1 (and ODR-mini) in offering a more natural, carefully contoured midrange to avoid the kind of obvious bump many overdrives have.

Jeorge Tripps' pedal features a FET op amp and 4741 op amp rather than the FET input and 4558 op amp of the ODR-1.

(Image credit: Dunlop / Way Huge)

It promises to be a smooth and fat overdrive when kicked in with a simple control layout of Volume, Tone and Drive as you can see in action above.

The Nobels ODR-1 and the Pedals It Inspired - YouTube Watch On

The STO hasn't been added to the Way Huge website yet but it's already on sale and we're seeing street prices around £140 in the UK.